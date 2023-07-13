Wyoming: Gillette to host 75th National High School Finals Rodeo, July 16-23

2021 National High School Rodeo Association Finals. Courtesy photo

NHSRA Finals

Denver, CO, 2023: The 75th Anniversary of the National High School Finals Rodeo

(NHSFR) is coming back to the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo., July 16-23, 2023. This elite seven

days of rodeo performances is expected to contribute an economic impact of over $11 million for

the Campbell County area.

Starting July 15, 2023 at 8 p.m.,Wyoming native and Nashville performing artist, Chancey

Williams will be live in concert. Williams, a former saddle bronc rider, and NHSFR Alumni, has

released five studio albums. His latest project, One of These Days, has hit the charts. He will be

joined by Oklahoma native, NHSRA Alumni, Colton Jesse. Jesse grew up as a third-generation

bull rider competing in NHSFR, Professional Bull Riders, and other rodeo associations. After an

injury he turned back to music. The concert is open to all contestants, families, and spectators to

celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the NHSFR.

Featuring more than 1,700 contestants from 44 states, 5 Canadian Provinces, Australia, Mexico

and New Zealand, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more

than $150,000 in prizes and over $150,000 in added money, NHSFR contestants will also be

competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an

NHSFR World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 of their event –

based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds – to advance to Saturday evening’s

final round. World Champions will then be determined based on their third-round combined

times/scores.

The Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High

School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. LIVE broadcasts of each NHSFR performance

will air online at http://www.thecowboychannel.com . Performance times begin at 7 p.m. on July 16th

and competition continues daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 22.

Having celebrated the 50th anniversary of the NHSFR in Gillette in 2016, the NHSR Foundation

is excited to celebrate this year’s extraordinary 75th Anniversary Open House, open to the

public, within the Campbell County community on July 20th from 1-5pm in Energy Hall

followed by the VIP Alumni Social. NHSR Foundation efforts help to award thousands of

dollars in educational funding each year.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world,

NHSFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented

activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries, and shopping at the NHSFR

trade show.

To follow your favorite contestants at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results.

For rodeo and concert ticket information, visit https://www.cam-plex.com/p/nhsfr

–National High School Rodeo Association