Wyoming: Governor extends public comment period on Sage grouse maps, will hold additional meetings

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has extended the public comment period to seek additional comment on the Sage-grouse core area map revisions proposed by the Sage-grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) until 5 p.m. July 28.

As was anticipated, this round of reviewing Sage-grouse core area maps has sparked significant public interest. In response to that interest, Gov. Gordon and SGIT will hold additional meetings with landowners and other stakeholders to outline, explain, take comments, and discuss the proposed changes to the map. The proposed changes put forward by the SGIT were a result of the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to revise the 2019 Greater sage-grouse plans.

“The original time frame for the review of the SGIT proposal was driven by the BLM’s process for the development of an Environmental Impact Statement,” Governor Gordon said. “While I understand their agency’s desire to move forward efficiently, folks affected by the potential addition of Sage-grouse core areas need additional time and the opportunity to discuss the state’s process. These are not insignificant matters. I know – I ranch in a Sage-grouse core area.”

The next SGIT meeting will take place at 9 a.m. July 6 at the Lander Community and Convention Center located at 950 Buena Vista Dr. The informational meeting will provide an opportunity for public comment.

“No decisions regarding additions or deletions to the current map will be made at the July 6 meeting. This meeting remains an opportunity to explain the development process, answer questions and allow for public comment,” SGIT Chairman Bob Budd said.

The Governor’s Office and SGIT will hold additional informational meetings to talk to landowners and stakeholders before the public comment period closes on July 28. After the SGIT presents its final map, the Governor will make a final decision.

Information on the SGIT process can be found here: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management/Sage-Grouse-Implementation-Team

-Governor Gordon