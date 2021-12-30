Wyoming: Governor Signs Second Executive Order to Facilitate Hay Transport

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – For the second time this year, Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow certain motor carriers hauling hay in Wyoming to operate outside of regular operating hours and carry larger loads. A previous executive order addressing hay transport expired on November 30.

Oversize loads of baled livestock feed qualifying for a permit may once again operate two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunset with a valid permit. The permit also authorizes oversize baled livestock feed loads up to 12 feet in width or 15 feet in height. Additional lighting requirements must be adhered to for the safety of the motoring public. The permits are valid for movements of baled livestock feed to a destination within Wyoming, or a destination in another state that has declared an emergency for livestock feed.

The executive order does not grant authority for any vehicle to exceed weight limits, posted bridge limits, or size restrictions on any road. Permits can be obtained from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) and must be carried for the duration of the permit and throughout the emergency.

The executive order expires on February 28, 2022 and is attached. Additional questions can be directed to WHP Lieutenant Dustin Ragon at 307-777-4301.

–Governor Gordon