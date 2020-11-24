Wyoming: ICOW elects officers in Casper

The ICOW directors held their annual meeting November 10, 2020, in Casper, WY. Officers for the next year are Les Barkhurst, President, Justin Gerstner, Vice-President, Joyce Menke, treasurer, and Judy McCullough, secretary. Two new regional directors were added to the list: Ron Teichert and Larry Bentley. The district directors are as follows:

ICOW officers



District 1: Korry Lewis, Johnstown, CO

District 2: Les Barkhurst, Saratoga and Joyce Menke, Elk Mountain

District 3: Nina David and Kay Jensen, Boulder, Wy

District 4: Hugh Turk, Kaycee, and Howard Jones, Rozet

District 5: Larry Bentley, Thermopolis

District 6: Justin Gerstner, Moorcroft and Judy McCullough, Moorcroft

District 7: Tammy Delyea, Douglas and Matt Johnson, Alcova

Ron Teichert, Cokeville, was appointed as an At Large Director.

President Barkhurst thanked the outgoing directors for their time and efforts. These included Larry Goyen, John Hanson, Tiffany Schwenke and Mike Edwards.

The calendar was set that the directors will meet the 2nd Monday of each month via conference calls, except for July and September. July will be a face to face meeting to prepare for the annual membership meeting in September. All ICOW members are welcome to be in on the conference calls. Contact your district director or one of the officers for conference call information. Plans are being made for the upcoming legislative session for an ICOW legislative day. R-Calf USA Karina Jones is working on getting signatures for a checkoff referendum. The ICOW secretary will send an e-mail attachment with the form to all ICOW members.

–Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming