Wyoming: Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award

The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (WSGLT) is currently seeking nominations for the 2022 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award.

The award is meant to recognize an individual or family who is:

An advocate for conserving Wyoming’s farms and ranches.

A land steward or agricultural advocate who has participated in natural resource discussions on a state, regional, or national level.

A defender of water conservation and protecting Wyoming’s traditional water rights.

Has a personal commitment to habitat conservation and is a proponent of hunting and wildlife protection.

Has implemented land or resource conservation practices on their property with WSGLT or a similar organization.

Please help us recognize those individuals and families who steward our land and are exceptional advocates for the agricultural industry.

To nominate an individual or family, please visit https://wsglt.org/bucholz-award/ to complete an application.

The deadline for nominations is May 1, 2022.

Nomination forms and letters may be sent to sarah@wsglt.org or PO Box 268, Cheyenne, WY 82003

–Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust