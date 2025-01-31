Wyoming Legislature: Advance of Key Bills on Livestock Identification and U.S. Beef Labeling





CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature has taken significant steps in addressing key

agricultural and consumer issues, with two critical bills passing the Senate Agriculture,

State and Public Lands, and Water Resources Committee. These bills, sponsored by Senator

Cheri Steinmetz, reinforce Wyoming’s commitment to supporting its livestock industry

and ensuring transparency for consumers purchasing U.S.A. beef.

Senator Steinmetz, who represents Senate District 3, has been a strong advocate for

Wyoming’s agriculture industry and rural communities. She is dedicated to preserving the

rights of local producers and enhancing consumer confidence through clear product

labeling.

Key Legislative Advancements

Senate File 0064 – Wyoming Opposes Mandatory Electronic ID Devices (EID) for

Livestock

This bill establishes that Wyoming livestock producers have the right to continue using

historically reliable, affordable, and voluntary methods of livestock identification, such as

brands, backtags, tattoos, and ear tags. It also reinforces the confidentiality of producer

information as outlined in Wyoming Statute 11-18-117. Wyoming’s livestock board has

supported this effort by passing resolutions opposing the federal mandatory EID rule

implemented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SF0064 has passed the Senate

Agriculture Committee and will move to the Senate floor for further debate.

Senate File 0084 – Country of Origin Labeling for U.S. Beef

SF0084 mandates that beef products born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the U.S.A.

must be labeled accordingly to provide consumers with transparency and assurance.

Acceptable labels include “Product of the U.S.A.” or region-specific alternatives such as

“Wyoming Beef” or “Local Beef.” This legislation aims to promote consumer awareness and

support domestic beef producers. The bill passed the Senate Agriculture Committee and

will be considered on the Senate floor.

Additional Legislative Updates

Several other bills have successfully passed the Wyoming Senate and moved to the House

for further consideration, including:

● SF0043 – Temporary Water Use Agreements: Limits temporary water use

agreements to a maximum of ten years to prevent their use as de facto permanent

transfers.

● SF0033 – Non-Citizen Driver’s License Identification: Requires non-citizen

driver’s licenses to be marked with “Not U.S.” to aid in identification and prevent

voting-related confusion.

● SF0072 – Summer Preservation Act: Establishes a reduced school year that starts

after Labor Day and ends before Memorial Day.

● SF0044 – Fairness in Sports Act: Mandates that student-athletes’ gender eligibility

be determined by their birth certificates to preserve fairness in women’s sports.

● SF0063 – State Lands Fencing Requirements: Ensures state lands contribute

equally to partition fencing costs with neighboring landowners.

● SF0080 – Water Rights Abandonment Protections: Provides an extension process

for water rights affected by infrastructure rehabilitation and repair projects.

● Property Tax Bills: There are several bills dealing with property taxes which still

need further vetting. I will have a separate overview on this topic later in the week.

Bills That Did Not Advance

● SF0021 – Ban on Cellphones in Schools: Failed to pass, leaving the decision to

local school boards.

● SF0014 – Imagination Library Program: A proposal to provide preschool books to

households did not advance.

Stay Informed

Wyoming citizens are encouraged to stay informed and engaged with the legislative process

by tracking bills, contacting your legislators and watching live sessions at wyoleg.gov.

