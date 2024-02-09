Wyoming Livestock Board Brucellosis Updates

Routine brucellosis surveillance testing has identified two brucellosis affected herds within Wyoming’s Designated Surveillance Area (DSA). Harsh winter weather conditions in 2023-24 increased commingling between wildlife and livestock, increasing the risk of transmission between species. The Wyoming Livestock Board (WLSB) was also able to release two herds previously under quarantine following completion of required herd management testing protocol.

Park County cattle producers maintain vigilant annual brucellosis surveillance testing, working cooperatively with WLSB staff whenever non-negative samples arise. Through completion of an affected herd management plan, one previously quarantined herd has been released. Two new brucellosis affected herds have been identified, one on slaughter surveillance and another through required livestock market brucellosis testing. Both herds are under quarantine and working through brucellosis affected herd management plans.

The non-DSA brucellosis affected herd in Sweetwater County was also released from quarantine following completion of their affected herd management plan. No herds outside of the DSA are currently under brucellosis quarantine in Wyoming.

Wyoming’s DSA cattle producers are vital to maintaining our brucellosis free state status. Their continued effort and tireless approach to annual brucellosis surveillance testing is a tremendous asset to the export profitability of Wyoming’s cattle industry. WLSB staff would like to thank our DSA producers, veterinarians, and Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, for their cooperation and participation throughout the 2023-2024 brucellosis test season. WLSB would also like to thank the United States Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Veterinary Services, Wyoming, veterinarians for their assistance with brucellosis epidemiology and testing throughout the season.

For further information regarding brucellosis or Wyoming’s DSA, please contact the Wyoming Livestock Board, 307.777.7515, or email lsbbrucellosis-mitigation@wyo.gov .

–Wyoming Department of Agriculture