Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust Announces Election of New Board of Directors Member 

Coursey

Cheyenne, WY – The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust announced the selection of new Board of Directors member, Josh Coursey.

Joshua W.D. Coursey is a proud Wyoming native and accomplished businessman with a strong commitment to service and leadership. After graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1992, Josh served in the U.S. Army as a photojournalist. He holds an Associate of Science from Western Wyoming Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management from Grand Canyon University and is a graduate of Leadership Wyoming’s Class of 2019.

In 2011, Josh co-founded the Muley Fanatic Foundation (MFF), where he dedicates his efforts to advancing the organization’s mission of conservation and community impact. Josh’s passion for making a difference drives his work both in business and in his role as a leader within MFF.

“I very much look forward to joining the Board and assisting with the furthering of its mission. With half of Wyoming privately owned, these landscapes are essential for maintaining our incredibly valuable heritage, healthy wildlife resources and the stewardship responsibilities we collectively hold. This takes work and priority. I aim to listen, learn and intimately understand these labors and assist where needed. To be frank, I am humbled for this opportunity,” Coursey said when asked about his appointment.

“We are excited to welcome Josh to our Board of Directors. His diverse background, extensive experience with non-profits, and commitment to conservation in Wyoming will strengthen our 25-year foundation and further advance our mission of conserving agricultural lands.” Executive Director, Jessica Crowder, said.

The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust Board of Directors is made up of 14 members from across the state. Each member has a diverse background and unique skillset, adding value to the Board and ensuring success of the organization.

-Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust