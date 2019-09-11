Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust Announces New Executive Director

September 10- The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (WSGLT) announced today that Eric Schacht has been named Executive Director, following a brief appointment as Interim Executive Director. Schacht has been with the WSGLT for four years and previously served as the Conservation Director, where he was instrumental in conserving almost 50,000 acres of Wyoming’s working agricultural lands.

Agriculture and natural resources management, specifically rangeland management, has played a large role in Schacht’s upbringing, education, and professional career. His father is a professor of rangeland management and ecology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). Schacht received his B.S. in Fisheries and Wildlife Management from the UNL and his Master’s Degree in Natural Resources Management from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Prior to joining the WSGLT, Schacht worked as a graduate research assistant for both the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. In addition, he spent several years developing land management experience and a love for the ranching way of life on a large ranching operation in the heart of the Nebraska Sandhills. Schacht has a deep appreciation for Wyoming’s culture and values and looks forward to working with Wyoming farmers and ranchers to help protect their way of life while ensuring the conservation of Wyoming’s natural resources.

As Executive Director Schacht will oversee programs, fundraising, finances, and management of the ninth largest regional land trust in the United States (by acres conserved). “After having spent the last four years playing a variety of roles at the WSGLT, I am thrilled to be serving as its Executive Director and will do my best to continue the important work WSGLT is doing to conserve Wyoming’s working lands, open spaces, and wildlife habitat,” Schacht said.

–Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust