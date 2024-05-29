Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust Welcomes New Summer Interns

Colton Goldfarb. Courtesy photo intern-1

Alexandria Ramirez. Courtesy Photo intern-2

Cheyenne, WY – The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust is proud to announce the addition of two summer interns, Colton Goldfarb and Alexandria Ramirez, to the team. Colton, as the Conservation and Stewardship Intern, and Alexandria, as the Communications and Events Intern, will play essential roles in the organization’s operations.

During his time as the Conservation and Stewardship Intern, Colton will be a part of the stewardship team that monitors 121 conservation easements spanning over 300,000 acres throughout the summer months. Colton attended both Adams State University and St. Cloud State University, graduating in 2022 with Political and Environmental Science degrees. He is currently pursuing his master’s and JD at the University of Wyoming, College of Law. Colton grew up just outside of Boulder, Colorado, and anticipates getting a job in the Environmental and Natural Resources sector of law advocacy upon graduation. Colton is looking forward to working with Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (Land Trust) and is thrilled to explore the great state of Wyoming.

“We are so excited to welcome Colton Goldfarb to the stewardship team for the summer season. Colton is working towards his law degree and has had previous internships that will augment his work at the Land Trust. We are grateful for Colton’s energy and can-do attitude, and look forward to having his support in monitoring this summer!” – Katie Wynne, Conservation Director

As the Communications and Events Intern, Alexandria will be a vital part of our outreach team, producing communication material and assisting in planning and coordinating events such as the Annual Roundup Fundraiser and BBQ and the Land Trust’s 25th Anniversary Exhibit. Alexandria is originally from Hollister, California, and is an undergraduate student at California State University, Chico, studying Agricultural Communications. Post-graduation, Alexandria aims to work in agricultural communications and marketing. Alexandria is excited to gain hands-on agricultural communications experience and help conserve Wyoming’s working agricultural lands.

“Alex is already a great addition to the team bringing a fresh new perspective and an eagerness to learn. We are grateful that she chose to spend her summer with us and are looking forward to introducing her to Wyoming over the next few months!” – Sarah Kauer, Development and Outreach Manager

-Wyoming Stockgrowers Land Trust