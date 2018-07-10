Wyoming: Terek fire 30 percent contained

The Terek fire, NE of Worland, is now approx 36,000 acres burning in sage and grass and is 30 percent contained.

Over 120 personnel, are on site as well as numerous tankers and helicopters. Crews are in place to protect any threatened structures but no structures have been reported lost at this time.

Road closure: Hwy 31 between Manderson and Hyattville is open only to residents in the area and has been closed to all through traffic at this time. The closure is in place to ensure the protection of the public and fire personnel.

A lightning strike caused the fire.

–BLM