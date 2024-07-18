Wyoming: Trichomoniasis Quarantines Released in Fremont County, Equine Infectious Anemia Identified (EIA) in Natrona County



Trichomoniasis was identified in a herd in Fremont County in January 2024. Potentially exposed bulls have completed testing, and no additional trichomoniasis cases have been identified. All associated quarantines have been lifted.

“Thank you to the affected producers, whose significant efforts and cooperation were critical to ensuring trichomoniasis was eliminated. We are appreciative of the extra testing performed by local veterinarians,” said Dr. Hallie Hasel, Wyoming State Veterinarian.

Trichomoniasis, commonly known as “trich,” is a venereal disease of cattle caused by the protozoa Tritrichomonas foetus. This organism is transmitted from cow to cow by infected bulls. Trichomoniasis reduces calf production by decreasing fertility and inducing abortions. While heifers and cows clear the disease within four months of exposure, bulls carry the infection for life without showing any clinical signs. No medically approved treatment is available. Detection via trichomoniasis testing and control of infected bulls is key to containing the disease. Positive bulls are removed from the herd and considered cull animals for slaughter purposes only.

In April 2024, one gelding in Natrona County tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA, also known as Coggins). The horse was imported to Wyoming from Texas without meeting import requirements, which include a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) and a negative Coggins test within 12 months. All potentially exposed horses are currently completing their second round of required testing.

EIA is a viral blood borne disease affecting equids (horses, ponies, donkeys and mules). Biting insects, such as blood-feeding flies, can transmit the disease from horse to horse. However, EIA is most commonly transmitted through the use of dirty needles and syringes, and through the administration of unlicensed blood products. EIA causes chronic, severe anemia (low red blood cell count), jaundice, rapid breathing, and swollen limbs. It is important to note that some EIA infected horses may act normal and have no clinical signs. Thus, testing is critical to identifying EIA carrier horses. Blood for an EIA test must be submitted by a licensed veterinarian. There is no treatment for EIA, and infected horses are either euthanized or placed under life-long quarantine.

For further information regarding trichomoniasis or Equine Infectious Anemia, please contact the Wyoming Livestock Board animal health staff via phone, 307.777.7515, or email, lsbforms-applications@wyo.gov .

–Wyoming Livestock Board