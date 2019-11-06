Wyomingites on The American Rancher tv show

Boulder & Riverton, Wy- Wyoming seedstock producer, Lucky 7 Angus, will be featured on an upcoming episode of The American Rancher on November 11, 2019. Show episode premieres Monday night at 9 eastern time on RFD-TV and re-air again Tuesday at 1 a.m. and Sunday at noon eastern time (Directv 231 and 345 Dish Network).

Jim and Jamie Jensen are 5th generation Wyoming cattle producers. Lucky 7 Angus is recognized for being the nation’s leader in high elevation/Pap testing, feed efficiency testing and sell bulls with the nation’s only 4 yr guarantee. Learn more about their program and annual bull sale the first Saturday of March in Riverton, Wyoming.

For more information, go to Lucky7Angus.com or contact Jim Jensen at (307) 850-2514/ (307) 850-2053.

–Lucky 7 Angus