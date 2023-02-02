Wyoming’s Tanner Butner sets arena record in Ft. Worth with 94 point ride

Saddle bronc rider Tanner Butner had a ride he will likely never forget on Jan. 25 at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.



Butner set the arena record at the storied FWSSR with a 94-point ride on Andrews Rodeo Company’s All or Nothin’ at Dickies Arena. The previous record of 92 points was set by Stetson Wright in last year’s semifinal on Calgary Stampede’s Y U R Friskey.



“I had a lot going through my mind on that ride,” said Butner, 25, about his first trip on All or Nothin’. “I honestly thought it was supposed to be a hopper and the sucker went out there and had me puckered up the whole time. I felt good the whole ride, and I did not want to screw anything up because it would not have worked out very well.”



Butner failed to visit the pay window on Tuesday in Fort Worth as he had an 84-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Witchcraft. Butner, however, earned $1,760 to advance out of Bracket 3 and into the semifinals with his 8-second ride on All or Nothin’.



Butner was euphoric when he saw 94 points come up on the scoreboard, which was the highest-scored ride of his career. Logan Hay has the saddle bronc riding world record with a 95.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Xplosive Skies in Pollockville, Alberta, last summer.



“It was pretty friggin awesome to break the arena record, especially at that rodeo,” Butner said. “I’m honored to be able to do it and I still don’t even know what the heck I did. It worked out just right and it is pretty dang cool.”



Butner made his Wrangler National Finals Rodeo debut in December in Las Vegas. He finished 14th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $133,481. He earned $29,742 in Vegas, placing in two rounds.



“I’m ready to go back this year and try and get the whole thing won,” Butner said.

