Wznick, Schurr new TSLN team members

Tri-State Livestock News is excited to introduce two fresh faces to our readership and advertisers.

Matt Wznick, who is currently employed with TSLN will move into the Wyoming/Montana livestock field rep position. Wznick spent his growing up years near Sydney, Montana, working on neighboring ranches. "I helped people brand and ship, that kind of thing," he said.

He competed in rodeos and later trained and sold horses.

Wznick has spent the past year traveling with TSLN staff Scott Dirk and Dennis Ginkens, learning the fine art of ring service. He has also provided time and talent to TSLN's videography service.

While horses have been Wznick's "wheelhouse," he has enjoyed meeting seedstock producers across the region. One of his favorite parts of working for TSLN is helping connect people.

"I've always had a knack for remember things and seeing little things, whether it is a horse someone is training, or a bunch of heifers for sale," he said.

"Making those connections, putting those people together, helping get livestock sold, I enjoy that as much as anything," he said.

Wznick looks forward to meeting more livestock breeders in the Montana and Wyoming areas and helping them succeed.

Kristen Schurr is TSLN's new commercial account manager for the Montana/Wyoming territory.

Schurr grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, where she spent her days outdoors playing sports and riding horses.

"I spent my childhood riding, guiding horseback rides, going to rodeos, drawing future ranch plans, and thinking of ways to get out west," she said.

A softball scholarship helped her gain a Business Administration degree and eventually she traveled to Montana where she now enjoys helping neighbors work cattle.

"My passion and enthusiasm for agriculture will never cease," she said.

Schurr has worked for a registered Angus ranch and also served as a digital media assistant. With five years of sales experience under her belt, she hopes to "make lasting relationships and help others grow their businesses" in her new position with TSLN.

She is constantly working to improve herself, and to help others improve, and she helps to help grow the livestock industry for future generations. She enjoys riding and training horses as well as roping when time allows.

–Staff Report