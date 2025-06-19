Yellow Jacket Barrel Racers Stay in Short Go Contention at CNFR

CASPER, Wyo. – The Black Hills State University women’s rodeo team saw four cowgirls competing in the second performance at the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center. Highlighting the action for the Yellow Jackets was the pair of Sierra Steele and Cashae McGee in barrel racing, each completing their third clean run of the week and placing themselves in fifth and seventh in the event overall with hopes still alive to qualify for the short go finals on Saturday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED – WOMEN’S RODEO

Beginning the night in goat tying, Cashae McGee once again shaved time off her previous rounds, clocking a time of 7.7 seconds for 15th in the third go. She brought her overall time to 25.8 seconds on three go arounds, currently sitting in 19th place.

Haley Husted made her third go in goat tying at the CNFR on Wednesday night, clocking a time of 8.2 seconds which tied for 16th place in the round. Through three rounds she has posted a pair of times for a total of 16.3 seconds, ranking 26th overall.

In barrel racing, Sierra Steele continues to keep herself in the hunt to qualify for the short go, posting another clean run with a time of 14.72 seconds on her third go, ranking 11th in the round. Overall, she ranks fifth in the event with a time of 43.96 seconds.

Continuing her run in the women’s all-around, McGee made her second appearance of the night as she completed her third clean run of the week in barrel racing with a time of 15.39 seconds, ranking 15th in the round. Overall, she currently sits seventh in the event with a time of 45.29 seconds on three go arounds.

Only two in the Green & Gold will compete during the Thursday night performance at 7 p.m. on ESPN3. Emma Ohm will make her third go around in breakaway roping, competing in section three and will be the 45th to go in the round. Later on in the night, Jess Harper and Colton Zubach will make their third go around in team roping, competing in section three and being the 25th team to compete in the round.