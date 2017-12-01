Yellow Rose dog trial: clinic, cattle and sheep contests

PLATTE, SD – The Yellow Rose Stockdog Trial will return for it's 12th year on December 8th and 9th. The event includes a stockdog clinic, cattle trial and sheep trial. The events are open for all ages and skill levels. Those interested in participating in an event are encouraged to pre-register.

The stockdog trials are a contest in which a dog herds cattle or sheep through a series of obstacles with the guidance of a handler. The dogs are separated into classes by experience and include novice, pro-novice, and open divisions. Anyone interested in competing should pre-register by Dec. 5, late entries are accepted until the day of the event.

People that are interested in learning more about training a herding dog for use on a farm or ranch are encouraged to take advantage of the training clinic on Dec. 8 at the Yellow Rose Arena. The clinic will go over training basics and introduce participants to beginner tips and techniques. Admission is free for spectators, or $50 per dog. Proceeds go to South Dakota Stock Dog Association. Participants that bring dogs receive one-on-one training time with each dog.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, December 8

9 a.m.- Working stock dog training clinic

3 p.m. – Sheep trial

Saturday, December 9

7:30 a.m. Cattle trial

7 p.m. Cattle Trial Finals

All events will be held at the Yellow Rose Arena in Platte, SD. Entry forms for the cattle and sheep trials can be found on http://www.southdakotastockdog.com. Day of entries will be accepted if participants call ahead. For more information about any events, call Tim Naasz at (605) 207-0229 or visit the Yellow Rose Stockdog Trial Facebook page.

The South Dakota Stock Dog Association is a non-profit organization comprised of individuals that breed and train working stock dogs in South Dakota. To learn more visit http://www.southdakotastockdog.com.

–South Dakota Stock Dog Association