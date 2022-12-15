“Yellowstone” Creator Taylor Sheridan to Speak at Annual Cattle Industry Convention

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Dec. 15, 2022) – Taylor Sheridan will speak during the Opening General Session of the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans on February 1. Sheridan will join NCBA President Don Schiefelbein, a Minnesota cattle producer, for a conversation about ranch life.



“My passion for the ranching lifestyle has inspired me to write stories that are rich in history, led by complex characters, and focus on family dynamics,” said Sheridan. “I’m looking forward to joining you at the cattle industry’s largest event.”



Sheridan is an Academy Award®-nominated writer and actor as well as a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. A Texas native himself, Sheridan excels in the Western horse performance industry as an avid supporter and competitor in reining and cutting. He also owns and operates two Texas ranches including the legendary 6666 or Four Sixes Ranch, a 2015 Environmental Stewardship Award Program regional winner, and Bosque Ranch. Sheridan recently launched Four Sixes® Ranch Brand Beef which retails beef sourced from 6666 and a network of ranches. While the Dutton family continues their personal and business struggles in Season 5 of “Yellowstone,” Sheridan has brought prequels “1883” and “1923” to life.

Whether attending for one day or participating in the entire event, a variety of registration options are available at convention.ncba.org .

–NCBA