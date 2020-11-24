Yoo drops out of WTO race

Korea has apparently decided to withdraw its trade minister Yoo Myung-hee from the race for World Trade Organization director-general, paving the way for Nigeria’s former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to be confirmed as the head of the global trade body, Washington Trade Daily said today.

While other member nations supported Okojo-Iweala, the Trump administration objected on the grounds that she is close to American Democrats and said Yoo was the better candidate.

After the Trump administration objected, the WTO leadership delayed a final vote on the election.

–The Hagstrom Report