Young Adult Ranching for Profit July 8-11, Burwell, NE

Young Adult Ranching for Profit to be held July 8-11 at Burwell, Nebraska, at Calamus Outfitters.

Getting started in ranching or improving on your current production can be daunting with a lot of moving parts to consider.

Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition (NGLC) is proud to work again with Dallas Mount of Ranch Management Consultants (RMC) to offer a personalized learning experience aimed at young adults, ages 18-30, who are new to ranching or simply want to make improvements to their current operation.

Dallas has helped ranchers in three countries to boost business, refine grazing practices and plan for the future.

Key sessions include:

• The three secrets to increasing profit.

• Economic Theory

• Why grazing management matters.

• Action Plans

• TWO ranch tours with Ranching for Profit alums.

The cost of the program is $400, which includes all instruction, materials and meals.

For information on this and other Nebraska Grazing Land Coaling events, please visit http://www.nebraskagrazinglands.org .

–Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition