Young beef leaders compete at North Dakota Junior Beef Expo

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) hosted more than 70 youth exhibitors and their families at the 26th annual North Dakota Junior Beef Expo (NDJBE) June 25-26 at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot, N.D.

“The Junior Beef Expo was started to get more youth interested and involved in the beef industry,” said NDJBE Chairman Garrett Becker, a Minot, N.D., native. “I enjoyed watching the exhibitors work hard and sportsmanship shine as they competed throughout the weekend.”

Becker and Brett Schaefer of Des Lacs, N.D., the show chairmen, and Jaime Friesz of New Salem, N.D., and Colby Hennessy of Des Lacs, N.D., the show vice chairmen, comprised the 2021 NDJBE Planning Committee.

On Friday, exhibitors competed in the NDJBE Fitting Contest, where they learned fitting techniques and teamwork in a fun, yet competitive, setting. The champion Fitting Contest team was comprised of Sheridan Ellingson of St. Anthony, N.D., Kylie Job of Baldwin, N.D., Conner Petersen of Bowbells, N.D., and Will Spickler of Glenfield, N.D. Reserve champion Fitting Contest honors went to Rayna Bruner of Drake, N.D., Sydnee Johnson of Zap, N.D., Grace Schwabof Englevale, N.D., and Carter Sys of Douglas, N.D., while third-place Fitting Contest honors went to Elizabeth Hansonof Velva, N.D., Layton Mrnak of Bowman, N.D., Jessa Spickler of Glenfield, N.D., and Mace Stuber of Bowman, N.D.

The cattle show began Saturday morning. Angus, Charolais, Chi, Commercial, Hereford, Limousin, Maine Anjou, Red Angus, Sim-Influenced, Simmental and Commercial heifers, market animals and cow-calf pairs were exhibited, followed by the senior and junior showmanship competitions.

Macey Miller of Mandan, N.D., exhibited the supreme champion female, Greimens Proven Queen 180, an April 16, 2020, daughter of S&R Roundtable, which was first the champion Angus heifer. Bryce Beitelspacher of Bowdle, S.D., exhibited the champion market animal, an April 17, 2020, steer weighing 1,210 pounds on show day. Kelsey Vandeberghe of Cleveland, N.D., exhibited the champion cow-calf pair, Flying V Primrose Lady 43G, with her Jan. 30, 2021, bull calf, Flying V Western Edge 9J, at her side.

Other heifer breed champions included the following:

Charolais: Layton Mrnak of Bowman, N.D., with CAG TR Miss Vera 0603H ET, a Feb. 26, 2020, daughter of Outsider.

Chi: Megan Schaefer of Des Lacs, N.D., with JSC Miss Haley 036H, a May 3, 2020, daughter of JSC Comrade.

Commercial: Blaize Hanson of Minot, N.D., with Queen H6112, a March 20, 2020, daughter of Profit Maker.

Hereford: Mika Stuber of Bowman, N.D., with SR Raptia 9179G ET, a Sept. 2, 2019, daughter of PDHR 15E Standard Lad 24H.

Limousin: Fletcher Hennessy of Des Lacs, N.D., with SEEE Hocus Pocus ET, a Jan. 25, 2020, daughter of Auto Power Plus 133B ET.

Maine Anjou: Nevaeh Johnson of Zap, N.D., with High Class, an April 2, 2020, daughter of Primo.

Red Angus: Maddy Miller of Bismarck, N.D., with Helga, a Feb. 3, 2020, daughter of Silveiras Mission Nexus 1378.

Sim-Influenced: Dakotah Aaseth of Velva, N.D., with GRDT Miss Relentless 124H, a Jan. 24, 2020, daughter of W/C Relentless 32C.

Simmental: Blaize Hanson of Minot, N.D., with Panda H50, a Feb. 16, 2020, daughter of MR CCF 20-20.

In the showmanship competitions, Addison Neshem of Granville, N.D., came out on top in the junior division, while Sydnee Johnson of Zap, N.D., won the senior division. Anna Petersen of Bowbells, N.D., was the reserve champion junior showman and Haley Anderson of Milnor, N.D., was the reserve champion senior showman.

Kevin Murnin of Worden Mont., judged the show. The eastern Montana native was a member of the 2013 Reserve National Champion Collegiate Livestock Judging Team and currently works as a field representative for the American Hereford Association, covering North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Alberta and British Columbia.

Other NDJBE highlights included the Hardest Worker Award, which was presented to the Petersen family, Anna, Conner and Eli, of Bowbells, N.D. Rayna Bruner of Drake, N.D., won another prestigious award, the NDSA Member Award, and $100 cash in the drawing. All NDSA-member exhibitors were eligible.

“The Junior Beef Expo is just one example of how the NDSA places an emphasis on young beef leaders and encourages them as the next generation of agriculturists,” said NDJBE Vice Chairman Colby Hennessy. “It is an excellent place for youth to participate, learn about the livestock industry and have some fun.”

Next year’s show is scheduled for June 24-25.

To view accompany photos, visit NDJBE photos. For more information about the NDJBE, contact NDSA Communications Director Elizabeth Neshem at (701) 223-2522 or eneshem@ndstockmen.org .

The NDJBE is a project of the NDSA Seedstock Council.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association