YCC applications available

The Angus Foundation will once again sponsor an Angus leader to attend the 2019 National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) Young Cattlemen's Conference (YCC), to be held May 29 – June 7, 2019. The application deadline is Jan. 11, 2019, and submission details can be found on the Angus Foundation website.

YCC is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience all aspects of the beef industry. The week-long conference is a nationwide tour of the beef production chain. All segments of the industry are included on the tour, from ranches and packing plants to marketing and regulatory affairs and consumer foodservice.

"The Foundation is thrilled to sponsor an outstanding Angus leader to attend the 2019 Young Cattlemen's Conference," said Milford Jenkins, Angus Foundation president. "This conference is a great opportunity for young Angus breeders wishing to learn more about the beef industry. Sponsored participants are ambassadors for the Angus breed, and the knowledge and experience gained from being in the YCC program will equip them to be even more effective advocates on behalf of Angus breeders in the future when interacting with consumers, legislators and others not familiar with beef cattle production and our farming and ranching way of life."

The sponsored attendee will have travel costs and registration fees covered by the Angus Foundation. Applicants must be between the ages of 25 and 50 and must be an active member in good standing with the American Angus Associationâ and an active NCBA member. More information and answers to frequently asked questions can be found by visiting the NCBA Beefusa.org website.

Recommended Stories For You

John Dickinson, owner of Parnell Dickinson Incorporated, was the 2018 Angus Foundation sponsored attendee. The Sacramento, California, native said the YCC was a great opportunity for learning and networking with other cattlemen and women from across the country.

"I would never have had this opportunity without the Angus Foundation," Dickinson said. "They take care of every cost and expense and really set you up to succeed. The huge takeaway is the folks that were on that trip are impressive, and every one of them is familiar with the American Angus Association. To be able to represent the Angus breed in this capacity – I couldn't have been more honored."

–American Angus Association