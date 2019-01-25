Young Farmer and Rancher Calling on the Capitol held in Helena

Montana Farm Bureau is hosting a Calling on the Capitol for young farmers and ranchers January 31 February 1 at the Delta Hotels Helena Colonial. The YF&R Calling on the Capitol provides an excellent way for ag enthusiasts ages 18-35 to learn about the Montana Legislative Session and the work Montana Farm Bureau does in the state capital.

After advocacy training at the hotel the first day, the group will meet the directors of the Departments of Livestock and Agriculture, the Natural Resource and Conservation Service and visit with a legislative bill drafter. In addition, there will be time to watch the Floor Session where bills are read and voted on. In the evening, the group will head to Prickly Pear Simmental Ranch where they will meet with the Lewis & Clark Farm Bureau Board and enjoy a catered dinner.

Friday's activities include a legislative update as well as a chance to meet with the Senate and House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Taxation Committee Chairs.

"This free event provides a great way for young people to learn all about the legislative process, from meeting people at the agencies to having the opportunity to watch committee meetings and floor sessions," said MFBF YF&R Coordinator Sue Ann Streufert.

To register or make hotel reservations ($101 per night at the Delta Helena Colonial) contact Sue Ann Streufert, 406-587-3153, sueanns@mfbf.org.

–Montan Farm Bureau Federation