Young Farmer and Rancher leadership conference: Missoula, Jan. 17-19

Young Farmer & Rancher Leadership Conference Slated for Missoula in January

BOZEMAN—Mark your calendars for the MFBF Young Farmer and Rancher Leadership Conference January 17-19, 2025, at the Holiday Inn in Missoula. The conference provides an incredible opportunity to hone leadership skills, learn about advances in animal care and crop science, and meet peers and professionals involved in agriculture.

The event kicks off the evening of Friday, January 17, with a networking social, food and games. Saturday’s lunch speaker is estate planning guru Ron Hanson, “Empowering Young Farmers/Ranchers to Achieve Transition Planning Success.” The morning schedule includes speakers on farm marketing, Expected Progeny Differences and forestry management. The two exciting choices for afternoon tours include Turner Farms & Oxbow Cattle Company or Lifeline Dairy and Buck & Dave’s Eggs. Evening festivities include dinner and dueling pianos.

The event wraps up Sunday with breakfast and Barney Sheridan’s presen­tation, “A Look from the Other Side.”

Registration is open at mfbf.org, with additional information on Face­book and Instagram.

COLLEGIATE REGISTRATION (on or before Jan. 5th – $50; YF&R REGISTRATION on or before Jan. 5th – $75; ALL REGISTRATION after Jan. 5th – $100.

Call the Holiday Inn at (406) 721-8550 by January 3, 2025, and request the “MF2” room block for the special conference rate of $130+tax.

Questions: Contact Sue Ann Streufert, sueanns@mfbf.org , 406-587-3153.

–Montana Farm Bureau