Young Farmers and Ranchers donate $5,500 to the Montana Food Bank Network

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee presented a check for $5,500 to the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) during a luncheon Tuesday, November 9 in Billings. The luncheon was part of the 102nd MFBF Annual Convention being held November 8-11 in the Magic City.

The donation came from proceeds raised during the virtual YF&R Hoofin’ it for Hunger race October 9 and from donations by county Farm Bureaus from across the state. Although this marked the 11th year for the race, in 2020 and 2021, it was held virtually. This year, participants were encouraged to run in the category of their choice (5K, 10K, half-marathon), then post a photo of their efforts on the MFBF Facebook page. Other “virtual runners” opted not to run but got the t-shirt and helped the Montana Food Bank Network.

YF&R Committee Chair J.M. Peck said, “Farmers and ranchers work hard every day to feed the world, and the YF&R Committee is honored to be able to contribute to the MFBN, a group that works tirelessly to make sure that no one in Montana goes to bed hungry. The YF&R Committee would like to thank all the Hoofin’ it for Hunger participants, donors and sponsors that make this contribution possible to help feed Montanans in need.

MFBN Chief Development Officer Bill Mathews noted, “The Montana Food Bank Network is grateful for the support and partnership with the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Young Farmers & Ranchers over the last 11 years. The Hoofin’ it for Hunger event has created awareness for hunger relief in Montana over time, and it has raised nearly $70,000 cumulative, including this year’s donation. That amount has provided over 350,000 meals to those in need.”

Mathews explained that hunger issues due to pandemic recovery statewide are still tremendous, and donations like this have a significant impact on those facing food insecurity on a day-to-day basis. The Missoula-based Montana Food Bank Network secures and distributes donated and low-cost food to nearly 150 hunger relief agencies throughout Montana.

“Thank you, Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Young Farmers & Ranchers from all of us here at Montana Food Bank Network,” said Mathews.

