Young farmers and ranchers donate $6K to Montana Food Bank Network

BILLINGS–The Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee presented a check for $6000 to the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) at the MFBF YF&R Luncheon Thursday, November 8 in Billings.

The donation came from proceeds raised during the YF&R Hoofin' it for Hunger Race Oct. 6 at Fort Keogh Agricultural Research Station in Miles City. This was the eighth year for Hoofin' It for Hunger, which was launched during the Montana Farm Bureau Convention in Missoula in 2011 as part of the national Young Farmers and Ranchers work with the Harvest for All program.

"We are so thankful for the relationship we have with Montana Farm Bureau Federation. The Hoofin' it for Hunger event has raised a total of just under $50,000 for the Montana Food Bank Network. That amount equates to 153,000 meals provided to people in need in Montana," said Bill Mathews, chief development director, Montana Food Bank Network. The Missoula-based Montana Food Bank Network secures and distributes donated and low-cost food to nearly 150 hunger relief agencies throughout Montana. "The Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers decided years ago that helping to end hunger in Montana was important to them and they have never wavered in their efforts to give back their time and funding to this important cause."

Gil Gasper, YF&R Chair, noted, "Once again, our Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee was thrilled to be able to donate proceeds from our Hoofin' it for Hunger race to the Montana Food Bank Network to help provide food for those in need. As young farmers and ranchers, producing food is important to us, and we see this as a great way to share the bounty. I'd like to thank everyone who is part of the cooperative effort including the Custer/Fallon County Farm Bureau, our MFBF Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, Fort Keogh, Miles City Community College students, citizen volunteers and the race sponsors. Hoofin' it for Hunger is successful because of them."

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation