Youth can apply for Rypkema award horse

Lloyd Rypkema, Pennington County rancher and businessman, was a staunch supporter of his community. Born in 1918, Lloyd worked as a cowboy, served in World War II, came home and went into business with brothers Eddie and Milo in Deadwood and Rapid City. Lloyd raised cattle and horses in Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota. He was very community-oriented…served as a Pennington Co. Commissioner, served on the Rapid City School Board, SD Stockgrowers, Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Pennington Co. Fair Board, and many other organizations. He also helped many young people and young ranchers get their start in agriculture, running cattle or horses on a share basis, giving a young person a good heifer or mare, encouraging, providing advice when asked, He strongly supported the Central States Fair and Black HIlls Stock Show and actually donated part of the property for the Central States Fairgrounds to the community.

Lloyd passed away in September 2010 and, like his brothers Milo and Eddie, has left a legacy of hard work, integrity, love of agriculture and service to the region. In his memory, a quality, registered Quarter Horse colt, carrying bloodlilnes from Lloyd's horse program, will be awarded to a young person that is involved in agriculture in the Black Hills area.

Youth ages 12-18 are eligible to apply… applications will be available after the first of the year.

Contact Marv Rypkema 605-381-4570 or Jim Hunt at 605-538-4450 or rafter@lakotanetwork.com for more information. F

–Lloyd Rypkema Memorial