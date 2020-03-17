Youth Compete in N.D. State 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl

Teams from Oliver, Morton, Stark-Billings, Golden Valley, Mountrail and Pembina counties took top honors in the second state 4-H livestock quiz bowl held at North Dakota State University.

The contest provides an opportunity for youth enrolled in the North Dakota 4-H livestock project to demonstrate their knowledge of animal science-related subject matter in a friendly, yet competitive, setting.

Youth were tested on all food animal livestock species: beef, dairy, swine, goat (dairy and meat), sheep, poultry and rabbit. The 4-H’ers also fielded questions about Youth for the Quality and Care of Animals, a national multispecies quality assurance program for youth ages 8 to 21, with a focus on three core pillars: food safety, animal well-being and character development.

Fifty-five youth representing six North Dakota counties completed in the quiz bowl.

Senior Division

The top teams were:

First – Oliver County 4-H, with team members Jacob Klaudt, Rebecca Schmidt, Morgan Miller and Reanna Schmidt

Second – Morton County 4-H, with team members Cooper Strommen, Cassidy Strommen, Sheridan Ellingson and Medora Ellingson

Third – Golden Valley 4-H, with team members Chance Manhart, Abby Hecker, Kade Manhart and Kinze Steiner

Individual winners:

First – Klaudt

Second – Taylor Downing, Stark-Billings County 4-H

Third – Morgan Vachal, Mountrail County 4-H

Fourth – Kade Manhart

Fifth – Hecker

Intermediate Division

The top teams were:

First – Stark-Billings County 4-H, with team members Ian Dohrmann, Coy Melchior, Abby Talkington, Trevor Lefor and Emma Bock

Second – Golden Valley County 4-H team No. 1, with team members Dillon Manhart, Abe Oech, Levi Hecker and Harley Feiring

Third – Pembina County 4-H, with team members Gracee Thorlakson, Ava Kemnitz, Remington Larson, Wyatt Larson and Colbie Furstenau

Individual winners:

First – Gust Twedt, Golden Valley 4-H

Second – Erika Littlefield, Mountrail County 4-H

Third – Thorlakson

Fourth – Kemnitz

Fifth – Manhart

Junior Division

The top teams were:

First – Stark-Billings County 4-H, with team members Hadley Talkington, Layne Melchior, Sawyer Wolf and Kylee Sickler

Second – Golden Valley County 4-H, with team members Josh Davidson, Bronson Manhart, Taylor Feiring and Gus Ueckert

Individual winners:

First – Talkington

Second – Davidson

Third – Melchior

Three way tie for fourth – Manhart, Sickler and Wolf

Teams competed by giving oral answerers to questions posed by a moderator. Each match had a one-on-one phase, a team phase and a toss-up phase with bonuses attached to questions.

–NDSU Extension