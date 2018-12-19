Youth Livestock Judging Set for December 29th at Hermosa

Marvin and Mae Maude are hosting a youth livestock judging school for 4-H and FFA members at their ranch near Hermosa, South Dakota, on Saturday, Dec. 29. Registration begins at noon and the contest begins at 1 p.m. (Mountain time).

There will be six classes to evaluate and one set of oral reasons or questions. It is an excellent practice session for beginning judges and a warm-up for older youth that are going to compete at the Black Hills Stock Show Youth Day in February.

Awards will be presented for the top two individuals in each age division (Cloverbud, Beginner, Junior, Senior). An official copy of results will be provided to local county extension offices and FFA advisors.

For directions or questions, contact Julie Maude at 605-381-2803 or the ranch at 605-255-4448.

–Maude family