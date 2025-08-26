Youth place in 2025 North Dakota 4-H Consumer Decision Making Contest

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



Aubrianna Staloch was the top-scoring senior individual, and Rita Goettle was the top-scoring junior individual.

Teams from Nelson and Sargent counties took first place in their respective divisions in the 2025 North Dakota 4-H Consumer Decision Making Contest.

The Nelson County team of Laura Steffan, Lily Donohue and Levi Steffan placed first in the senior division. The team will represent North Dakota 4-H in the national consumer decision making contest in 2026.

The Sargent County junior team of Alison Kottke, Celia Olson and Lilith Pavek took first place in the junior division.

These teams were among 82 youth who participated in the contest held during the North Dakota State Fair in Minot. Forty-five competed in the junior division and 37 in the senior division.

The contest is designed to educate youth about making better consumer decisions. This year, the youth judged classes of meats, insulated clothes, and laptops and tablets. The participants then gave oral reasons for placing the items in a particular order.

In addition to judging the classes, both junior and senior teams participated in a groupthink component. Each team received the same scenario and had 10 minutes to work collaboratively to evaluate the situation and make a final decision based on the given standards. Teams were scored on how well they worked together and presented their solution.

Aubrianna Staloch from Williams County was the top-scoring senior individual. Rita Goettle from Morton County was the top-scoring junior individual.

“It’s a great contest that covers real-world concepts,” says Staloch, “and it encourages 4-H youth to look from all perspectives while shopping for a specific item.”

Staloch says her preparation and involvement in the contest helped her when she was buying a car.

“These are skills that we will forever use, even if we don’t realize we are using them,” says Staloch.

Other teams placing in the senior division were the following:

Second place: Walsh County with team members Simon Zikmund, Ingrid Myrdal, Kristen Huhta and Madison Houser.

Third place: Williams County — Team 1 with team members Aubrianna Staloch, Allison Gutierrez and Brandon Staloch.

Other teams placing in the junior division were the following:

Second place: McKenzie County — Team 1 with team members Gavyn Darrington, KC Korslien, Tylee Thorne and Jordyn Grace.

Third place: McKenzie County — Team 2 with team members Casen Thorne, Kash Korslien, Kenley Korslien and Peyton Grace.

Eleven teams competed in the senior division and 12 in the junior division.

The North Dakota 4-H Foundation sponsored the contest.

North Dakota 4-H is a program of North Dakota State University Extension.

-North Dakota State University