Yvonne Hollenbeck: CHRISTMAS AFTERMATH

There is no time throughout the year when a few days rest is needed more than it is following the Christmas holiday. Of course, this is my opinion but I doubt there are many folks, especially women that will disagree. Decorating for the holidays can be fun. As you unpack decorations and holiday items, it is almost like Christmas itself as you find yourself reminiscing about items that were gifted to you, passed down by a loved one, or hand made by a young child, but soon it is all put away for another year. Although there is a lot of work to un-decorating and putting cookware and dishes away for another year, it is not as difficult as in the past.

We used to take the kids, neighbors, and friends to our Turkey Creek Ranch along the Niobrara River where we cut live pine trees. It was a fun event each year, but soon the kids grew up and were gone, neighbors and friends opted to replace live trees with artificial ones, which ended up being an option I thought we should explore. Although my husband was of little help decorating, he was insistent that we have a live tree. He said, “I like the smell of a fresh-cut tree, blah-blah,” and there was often some sort of argument about it. In 1988, we added a large new living room to our home; which room sported brand new carpeting and was equipped with some new furniture. After our annual disagreement, which seemed to get more heated each year, I was insistent on getting an artificial tree for our new room. He was so insistent on having a live one that he spouted, “I’ll go cut one myself!” Away he went. A few hours later he arrived with a tree that looked like the one Clark harvested on the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie. When I saw the monster, I said, “I don’t think you can get it into the room.” I won’t repeat his reply, but lo and behold, almost like a Christmas miracle, a friend came driving in and he had assistance. There is a large patio door in the new room and I cannot begin to describe the racket those two made trying to drag that tree inside. Whenever I watch the arrival of the big tree at the South Dakota Capital and see the ordeal of getting it into the building, I cringe just remembering Christmas 1988 at the Hollenbeck ranch.

Soon the grunting and scraping sounds subsided and the next thing I heard was them wondering what to use for a tree stand. When my husband drug an empty metal lick tub inside, I grabbed some plastic garbage bags to put underneath it to hopefully prevent rust stains on my new carpet. Next came buckets of gravel and sand, but the next big problem arrived when they discovered that the tree was too big for the room. Rather than try to take the tree back outside, my handyman-challenged husband brought a chain saw into the room and soon the house was filled with blue smoke as the trimming began. I lost all sense of a Christmas spirit at that moment and had difficulty subduing my temper had it not been for the helper.

The Christmas aftermath that year was an ongoing affair for quite some time. A hand saw was used to disassemble the tree to get it, piece by piece out of the house; at least several hours were consumed dipping gravel and sand from the lick tub with a coffee can, picking pine needles from the new carpet, and trying to remove sap from the furniture will long be remembered. An artificial tree has replaced the hand-cut ones, and even that has been scaled down to a small one. No, our Christmas décor is not what it used to be, thank goodness!