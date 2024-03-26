Yvonne Hollenbeck: It Started Here

After my article, “Song Sung Right,” was printed, I received numerous positive comments. Interestingly, an old cowboy friend from Murdo, by the name of Sam Seymour, called to compliment me on the article and told me that while helping with the historic Ft. Pierre to Deadwood wagon train several years ago, he learned that the idea of making “The Star Spangled Banner” the national anthem began on a parade grounds right here in South Dakota. Naturally this piqued my interest, so I researched this and found that Sam was right on target! It was on the parade ground of Ft. Meade in 1892. Colonel Caleb Carlton, post commander, established the tradition that the song be played at retreat and at the close of parades and concerts. Carlton explained the custom to South Dakota’s Governor Sheldon who promised that he would try to have the custom established among the state’s militia. As one would say, “the rest is history.”

While many states boast about famous residents or famous events, major sports teams or man-made tourist attractions, this little group of states that make up the tri-state area have had a major impact on so many historical events and are home to some of the world’s greatest attractions and events. We have never had a team in the World Series or the Super Bowl, but we have been home to more top cowboys and cowgirls than anywhere, including the first world champion bronc rider, Earl Thode from Belvedere, South Dakota. Of course, Casey Tibbs of Mission Ridge probably did more for the sport of rodeo than anyone has ever done. This region is also home to the top livestock seed stock producers in the world, as well as some of the world’s top horse bloodlines, not only performance horses but bucking stock as well.

In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed Devils Tower as the first National Monument. From that designation to the work involving Presidents Roosevelt, Taft and Woodrow Wilson, the National Park System was established, and many of its famous landmarks and parks are here in our midst.

Not only has many hardy folks that live and work here in this area made a huge but quiet impact on the lives of all Americans, but where would one go to find more outstanding western and Native American artists? Since the days of Remington and Russell, to the world famous artists today, the list is long. People travel many a mile to visit the Terry Redlin Center at Watertown; so see “Dignity” at Chamberlain; to visit the Kokomo Inn at Lemmon to see the works of John Lopez; the Herb Mignery Sculpture Walk at Bartlett, Nebraska; of course the Cody Museum in Wyoming; and the displays at Prairie Edge in Rapid City as well as The Journey Museum. The Black Hills Stock Show each year, as well as many other area stock shows and fairs, play host to Western Art Shows where one can see the works of many of the area’s current outstanding artists.

Incidentally, Sam Seymour, one of the regular vendors at the stock show for over 30 years, was instrumental in making sure the National Anthem is sung every morning before the trade show begins…a testament to his patriotism and to the type of people that make up this tri-state region. Hats off to you, Sam!