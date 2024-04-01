Yvonne Hollenbeck: Smelly Problems

One of the good things about wintertime is the lack of flies, mosquitoes, and other flying pests that seem to thrive when the weather warms up. Of course, living in a rural area, especially on a farm or ranch where there is an abundance of livestock nearby, those pests seem to thrive more than ever, and without a doubt, manure greatly contributes to their habitat. At the first hint of springtime, we all like to open our windows and air the house out, but sometimes, if the breeze is from the wrong direction, we have to abstain from that practice due to the odor drifting in from the corrals. After I recently read an article about “smelly problems,” elsewhere, I realized how blessed I am to live where I do in this day and age.

The article is about what our ancestors undoubtedly witnessed after arriving to America to make their mark on our future. My great-grandparents came from Norway, arriving in New York City in 1883, eventually making their way to what is now Northern South Dakota (Campbell County) where they homesteaded. You can bet that the clean air they enjoyed en route to the Dakotas was more than refreshing after what they encountered in New York. At that time, horses were basically the way-of-life. In fact, there were approximately 150,000 horses in the city resulting in more than three million pounds of horse manure per day that somehow needed to be disposed of. That’s not to mention the daily 40,000 gallons of horse urine. In other words, cities reeked, and the stench was overpowering. “Crossing sweepers” stood on street corners, where for a fee, they would clear a path through the mire for pedestrians.

Even when manure had been removed from the streets, it piled up faster than could be disposed of and vacant lots in cities across America became piled high with manure. This manure was an ideal breeding ground for flies, which spread disease. Deadly outbreaks of typhoid and infant diarrheal diseases are traced to spikes in the fly population. In addition to the problems with manure and urine disposal, there was also an estimated three dozen dead horses that needed to be cleared from New York’s streets alone each day (nearly 15,000 a year).

With horses being the only mode of transportation, and with each horse creating 15 to 30 pounds of manure daily, every city had the same problem as described. There were no nicely paved streets with drainage for excess waste and water as we enjoy today. Wet weather turned the streets into swamps and rivers of muck, but dry weather brought little improvement, turning the manure into dust which was whipped by the wind, choking pedestrians. Wet or dry, there was always the terrible stench.

So, as a reality check, we really should appreciate the cleanliness of our city streets today as well as the motorized equipment our farmers and ranchers have available to deal with excessive manure created by their livestock. We should also appreciate the fact that our ancestors chose to come to this region to set down their roots in America where we really can enjoy a breath of fresh air and not have to deal with the smelly problems of yesteryear!