Yvonne Hollenbeck: Three Wise Monkeys

Based on 1700s carvings at the Tosho-go Shrine in Nikko, Japan, the iconic three wise monkeys have been derived as a Buddhist proverb, “See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil.” The first monkey is covering his eyes; the second is covering his ears; and the third covers his mouth. In Buddhist tradition, the tenets of the proverb are about no dwelling on evil thoughts. Although this ages-old philosophy has been handed down throughout the world, it is hard to follow these days with the advent of television and social media. While parents and teachers stress this proverb onto today’s children, it is quite apparent why so many young folks are confused and befuddled about what is right and what is wrong. The main problem seems to be in what they see and hear.

Recently, during the Super Bowl, a player was pictured during an apparent altercation with his coach. Although the coach appeared somewhat unfazed, apparently because this is not the first time this happened, the image has been shown over, and over, and over, with people commenting how this is not good for children to see, as it is a poor example of sportsmanship. Yes it is, and a good reason to delete it or shut the TV off, but what is new? Have you ever seen how some parents act at a ball game when Little Johnny is playing? At a pee-wee basketball game at a little Sandhills Town, a father (a respected businessman) was ejected from the game for hollering abusive language at the referee, a referee who was nothing more than a volunteer helping with the little kids program. Another example happened at the State 4-H Rodeo in Ft. Pierre where again, the judges were mere volunteers trying to help as best they could. The rule book reads that a roper must have a neck-rope on his horse or will be disqualified. Sure enough, one boy tried to bend the rules and was disqualified. The language and hollering and fit displayed by his mother made everyone feel quite bad for the young man in addition to the disqualification.

Because of the abuse received by officials, the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association implemented a rule that if a question arises regarding the judging, the contestant is to ask the judge or rodeo official for a review, which involves the officials and that contestant. If a parent verbally abuses a judge, the student athlete can be disqualified from the rodeo. Sure enough, it happened. A young cowboy had earned his qualification at the State Finals in the bull riding event. When his father did not agree with a judge’s score, he was very verbally abusive and wanted to fight the judge. The father was told to leave and the poor embarrassed son was disqualified. It was a bad situation, as that boy had worked hard to qualify for the finals, but it was also a good example to other parents and as far as I know, that was the last time that rule had to be invoked.

Our boys used to play baseball from peewees to teeners to Legion ball teams. If you ever want to hear abusive and degrading language used by adults towards volunteer coaches, umps, and worse yet, the kids themselves, that’s the place to be. I was told, “It’s just chatter.” To me, hollering degrading comments to a little boy up for bat is not “just chatter.” Those little ears can hear plenty underneath their helmets and what kind of adult representation is that?

Not just a photo of a ball player yelling at a coach, but practically every post on social media and every item on TV news channels has damaging context to little eyes and ears. What about folks flying flags with the filthiest of words referencing a political candidate that children see every time their school bus goes by? How do you explain to the children to not use that kind of language? Wouldn’t it be nice if we could just follow the precedence set by those “Three Wise Monkeys?”