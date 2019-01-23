Yvonne Hollenbeck to Participate in the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Clearfield, SD— Yvonne Hollenbeck has been invited to participate in the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, January 28-February 2, 2019, in Elko, Nevada. Hollenbeck is appearing for the 14th time at the Elko Gathering. The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering is an international festival that honors the arts, culture and traditions of the rural West, with poetry, music, storytelling, dancing, workshops, exhibitions, discussions, food and fellowship. The 35th Gathering will celebrate past and present of the Gathering, looking back to find ways to chart new paths for the future.

Hollenbeck, a cattle rancher's wife, writes and performs poetry about her life on a Tripp County, South Dakota ranch. Her poetry, often humorous in nature about events that were not very humorous when they happened, sometimes takes a turn to the serious side when she reflects on the hardships or tragedies endured by elders in her neighborhood or family. She is not only a popular entertainer at events throughout the West, but is one of the most published cowboy poets in America.

Yvonne will join nearly 90 other poets, musicians and musical groups from the U.S. and Canada who will perform on seven stages at four different venues in Elko. A list of artists and their hometowns is below. For artist bios and audio samples, visit http://www.nationalcowboypoetrygathering.org. The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering also features hands-on workshops in traditional Western arts including rawhide braiding and floral leather carving, foodways, dancing, songwriting, and comic illustrating. A special exhibition will present an artful view of the poets and musicians who have come to the Gathering over the years, as well as a display of historic and contemporary spurs. Tickets to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering can be purchased at http://www.nationalcowboypoetrygathering.org, or by calling 888-880-5885.

The 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering is supported by ArtPlace, NV Energy, Newmont Gold Corporation, Barrick Gold of North America, Frontier Communications, Nevada Humanities, Nevada Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, the City of Elko, the Elko County Recreation Board and many more foundations, businesses and individuals.

The mission of the Western Folklife Center is to use story and cultural expression to connect the American West to the world.

–Western Folklife Center