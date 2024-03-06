Yvonne Hollenbeck: WHEN THE SKY IS FALLING

How many times have you heard someone comment on being worried about various situations, from the state of their health, the weather, the economy, and even world affairs. Yes, there is always something to worry about, but it makes me wonder if a lot of the worries and problems folks sense is not generated by the media. It does not take long to listen to a news program on any channel on television and not hear non-stop coverage of depressing and negative matters, some may be true and much of it is slanted and untrue. The same situation is true, and even worse, following many of the posts on social media. I am certainly no authority, but I sincerely believe if we shut off television and refrain from steadily following social media sites it might help immensely. Another remedy might be to count our blessings whenever we get discouraged.

Not only counting our blessings, but reflecting on how things used to be can help us realize that, “wait a minute…perhaps things aren’t so bad after all.” For instance, my appliances are all old and seems that they are all falling apart at about the same time. The door on my dishwasher only locks so I can run it after about 20 attempts, and the automatic timer on my clothes dryer quit working so I have to turn it on and off manually. When my children were small, I did not have a washer or dryer or dish washer, and my grandmothers did not even have running water, so perhaps I should not complain. When my husband’s air conditioner quit working in his tractor last summer, he remembered a few short years ago when he never had a tractor with a cab and the memories of all the weather related incidents and sweat bees makes him count his blessings.

As far as the political ramblings of today, there have always been the same threats and same worthless promises made by our politicians. It’s pretty easy to become immune to all the rhetoric when that’s all you hear 24/7. We hear how our cows are creating methane gas that is contributing to global warming that is causing drastic weather patterns, yet history reveals that these same weather patterns have been around since biblical times. It’s good to be informed on pertinent matters that indeed affect our work or lifestyle, and good to tune in the weather forecasts to be prepared in the event of an impending storm, but do we really need to spend hours listening to negative news, usually shared by personal opinions or by a group of reporters all talking at the same time?

When we get to feeling like the sky is falling, and the country is in bad shape, we need to reflect on the many advances we enjoy in this day and age, whether it be in the modern tools and equipment we now have access to; homes we live in; the many enjoyable hobbies we partake in that our elders never were able to enjoy; or the medical advancements we have experienced in just the past few years. For instance, my aunt Esther died in 1962 at the age of 36, from what doctors “thought” was a brain tumor. In 2004, a MRI determined that I had a brain tumor. I had a 12-hour surgery by a great team of neurosurgeons; had follow-up gamma knife radiation; and have enjoyed all these years of life since. Once you stop and reflect on all the blessings we have now in 2024, it’s easy to overcome the negative thoughts being impressed upon us. Actually, I liken today’s state of affairs with my brain tumor…I didn’t do anything to cause it and there was nothing I could do about it; all I could do was pray about it and hope for the best.