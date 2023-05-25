Zeke Thurston, Burch Rodeo have memorable weekends at Miles City Bucking Horse Sale

Record attendance at World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale!

The 2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale did not disappoint. The event included a wide array of Western action, including everything from a Kick-Off Concert, horse racing and of course bucking horses. The 4-day event coupled with the auxiliary racing days saw over 13,500 people come through the gates and was a boom for the local economy. The free camping area at the Fairgrounds saw hundreds of recreational vehicles and all the local motels were full.

Nashan Photographers | Courtesy photo

Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is one of only two tracks in Montana that offers pari-mutuel horse racing. We hosted 48 races over 6 race days and put up over $270,000 in purse money. The pari-mutuel total handle was over $235,000.

MCBHS Top Jockey/ Ironman winner

Concert – Thursday, May 18

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale hosted three entertainers – Mitchell Tenpenny, Copper Mountain Band and Stolen Roan. The “Party Pit” made its debut and was a hit! Look for bigger and better things in 2024!

Orin Muri Permit Challenge – Friday, May 19, 2023

The MCBHS is proud to offer this unprecedented offer to the brightest up-and-coming talent in the bronc riding world. There were 36 of the top PRCA Saddle Bronc Permit Holders not only vying for prize money but for the chance to join the best in the world in Sunday’s Xtreme Bronc Match.

Results:

1. Tate Kelly, Gardendale, TX

2. Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, MT

Tate Kelly, Gardendale, TX, won the Orin Muri permit challenge. Jackie Jensen Photography | Courtesy photo

Mutton Bustin’ – Friday, May 19

Some of the fiercest Mutton Busters in the World vied for the chance to win the 2023 Montana Silversmith’s Champion belt buckle. Patton Haughian of Terry, MT came out on top!

Patton Haughian of Terry, MT, won the mutton bustin. Jackie Jensen Photography | Courtesy photo

2023 Wild Horse Race

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale hosted one of the biggest payouts in its history. $20,000 in total payouts, $5,000 in payouts for each of the two go-arounds and $10,000 in payouts in the 8 team Finals.

Results:

1. Team Young Guns – White Swan, WA

Ethan Wallahee

Jacob Spencer

Logan Quempts

2. Copper State Cowboys – Prescott, AZ

TC Buntin

Tanner Buntin

Jake McCarty

3. Gibson Boyz – Thoreau, NM

Clay Gibson

Stran Gibson

Cordell Joe

4. Bronc Stomper University – Wolf Point, MT

TJ Kerr

Garret Long

Leroy Morning Owl

The team Young Guns won the Wild Horse Race. Jackie Jensen Photography | Courtesy photo

The Saturday Open Bucking Horse Sale saw 38 horses bucked and sold to the highest bidder. The top-selling Saddle Bronc horse was consigned by Burch Rodeo and brought $11,000. The top Bareback Bronc was consigned by Mosbrucker Rodeo and was purchased for $6,000.

The Bucking Horse Futurity was also a highlight of Saturday and saw 16 teams vying for the honors of having the best 3-horse bucking string entry. Top honors went to Kling Rodeo of Belfield, ND. Second was Mosbrucker Rodeo of Mandan, ND and third place went to the Cooper Clan of Senlac, SK, Canada.

PRCA Xtreme Bronc Ride $57,000 IN PRIZE MONEY! – Sunday, May 21

The Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Match Bronc Ride is one of the premier bronc riding events in the world! This year we hosted 30 of the TOP Bronc Riders in the World (as of 4/28/23).

Results:

LONG GO MATCH BRONC RIDE

1st / 2nd / 3rd – Kade Bruno – 89 points – $7948.64

1st / 2nd / 3rd – Sage Newman – 89 points – $7948.64

1st / 2nd / 3rd – Ryder Wright – 89 points – $7948.64

4th – Zeke Thurston – 88.5 points – $3747.22

5th – Brody Wells – 87.5 points – $2384.59

6th / 7th – Ryder Sanford – 87 points – $1532.95

6th / 7th – Chase Brooks – 87 points – $1532.95

8th – Brody Cress – 86.5 points – $204.39

8th – Cash Wilson – 86.5 points – $204.39

8th – Kolby Wanchuk – 86.5 points – $204.39

8th – Stetson Wright – 86.5 points – $204.39

8th – Statler Ray Wright – 86.5 points – $204.39

SHORT GO MATCH BRONC RIDE

1st – Zeke Thurston – 91 points – $9084.16

2nd – Sage Newman – 89.5 points – $6813.12

3rd – Kade Bruno – 89 points – $4542.08

4th – Kolby Wanchuk – 88 points – $1135.52

4th – Brody Wells – 88 points – $1135.52

Zeke Thurston won the Xtreme Bronc Match.

Another first this year saw Sunday’s events streamed live on the Cowboy Channel + app and was very popular with their viewing audience.

For 2023, including all purses that were offered for the various events whether in the arena or on the racetrack, the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Board of Governors offered over $390,000.00 in total purse money! What a year!

–Miles City Bucking Horse Sale