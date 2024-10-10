Zeke Thurston captures his fifth straight Canadian saddle bronc championship

There’s no ‘whoa’ in the stellar career of Zeke Thurston .



Chalk up another significant win as the Big Valley, Alberta, talent collected his fifth straight Canadian saddle bronc championship during the $1.5 million Canadian Finals Rodeo Saturday night. He’s the first saddle bronc rider to accomplish such a feat in Canadian rodeo history.



Thurston came into the event, which celebrated its 50th anniversary by returning to its original home of Edmonton, Alberta, with a $6,000 lead in season earnings over his next closest rival, Lucas Macza .



Thurston opened up his drive for five with a first-round win, racking up 89.25-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Freedom Express. He followed that up with a Round 3 victory with a 90-point trip on Duane Kesler’s Miscreant.



Then to put the icing on the cake, Thurston matched up with another Stampede horse, Tokyo Bubbles, for an outstanding 92.75-point trip and his third go-round buckle, paving the way for the championship title.



“Each one is honestly more special,” said Thurston, 30. “They’re hard to come by, and to have it happen this many times in a row is unbelievable.”



Thurston is a big fan of Canadian bucking horsepower and was happy to team up with an old friend in the Saturday night finale.



“I had Tokyo last year in the last round too, and I had him the year before at the Canadian Finals. He’s been a staple in my Canadian titles, and that’s pretty special,” he said.

“Every time I get on that horse, he really bucks. He knows his job and he likes it. Man, you can give me that horse any day, any time.”



Thurston earned $41,411 over the five CFR performances with 432.25 points on five horses, pushing his Canadian season earnings to $100,215, best of all the CFR competitors.



“That’s pretty crazy. That makes me proud to be Canadian, proud to rodeo in Canada. If a guy can win that kind of money up here, it’s pretty impressive and says a lot about our rodeos.”



As with many of the rodeo athletes, competing in the CFR was Thurston’s first time in Rogers Place, the home of the Edmonton Oilers NHL hockey team. Star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were reportedly in the building, watching the final day of the rodeo.



“This is one of the most beautiful buildings we’ve rodeoed in, especially in Canada,” said Thurston, admitting he’s more of a Calgary Flames fan.

“Honestly, I’m just a fan of anybody that’s at the top of their game,” adds Thurston. “They went all the way to the final round (of the Stanley Cup playoffs) last year and my hat’s off to them. It’s cool that they’re sharing their venue with us.”



Thurston has a longer break at home with the earlier CFR dates this year. But then he’ll head to his 10th Wrangler National Final Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge Dec. 5-14 in Las Vegas, to see if he can make it five PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding World Championships as well.



“It’s kind of hard to see what’s all happening and silence the noise when you’re in the thick of it but honestly, I’m just so very blessed,” Thurston said. “God’s blessed me with some great talents, a work ethic and a drive to want to honor those talents. I have the greatest rodeo fans in the world, and the greatest family and support system. I’m just a very lucky man.”



Logan Hay was the aggregate saddle bronc winner with 435 points on five head.



Montanan Haven Meged won his second consecutive tie-down roping Canadian championship, with a season total of $65,172, just $1042 more than runner-up Shane Hanchey . Meged tied the CFR record fast time of 7.0 seconds in the second round, but then reset it to a new level with a sizzling 6.8-second performance in Round 4 for $27,607 earned at Edmonton.



Beau Cooper was the aggregate winner with 41.3 seconds on five runs. Another new CFR record was set when bareback rider Kody Lamb had a 92.25-point ride on the world-famous horse Virgil out of the C5 Rodeo stable. Lamb, of Sherwood Park, Alberta, went on to win his first Canadian championship with a $76,145 season ($56,496 at CFR), also winning the aggregate honors with 439 points on five head.



Dalton Massey took the top Canadian steer wrestling honor back to Hermiston, Ore., ($39,703 CFR; $70,648 season).



Brendan Laye of Consort, Alberta won the aggregate with 21.2 seconds on five runs. When defending Canadian bull riding champion Jared Parsonage was injured the week before the CFR, William Barrows of Foremost, Alberta was called in as a replacement and rode to the championship and aggregate honors at his first CFR ($43,973 CFR; $60,632 season), with 301.75 points on four head.



Kavis Drake won the team roping header title ($31,876 CFR; $62,195 season) while Jeremy Buhler won his third Canadian heeler championship ($18,926 CFR; $66,874 season).

Taylor Manning took her second Canadian barrel racing championship ($55,357 CFR; $88,217 season) while Macy Auclair won breakaway roping ($24,750 CFR; $41,604 season) and set a new Canadian speed record at 1.5 seconds.

PRCA photo Screenshot-2024-10-10-at-15-28-37-Zeke-Thurston-captures-his-fifth-straight-Canadian-saddle-bronc-championship-PRCA-Sports-News

–PRCA



