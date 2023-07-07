Zook joins staff at Montana Farm Bureau in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Montana – Sage Zook, a recent graduate of Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, has been hired as Southwest Regional Manager and Policy Development Associate for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation. The Montana Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization dedicated to preserving and improving the agricultural and natural resource industries through member involvement in education, political activities, programs and services with more than 20,000 members statewide.

Zook’s a perfect fit for the agricultural organization, being raised on her family’s ranch south of Miles City. She worked at the Miles City Veterinary Clinic during high school advancing from an intern to working as a veterinary technician. While in college, she worked for the Black Summit Cattle Company in Ralston, Wyoming and the Smith Sheep and Stuff Company in Powell, assisting with a variety of tasks. Zook graduated with an associate degree in animal science.

The hard-working young woman participated in livestock judging in high school and college and was actively involved in Custer County 4-H and FFA. She received the Ben Herzog Memorial Award, Life Enrichment Achievement Award, and Numerous 4-H Awards for leadership, citizenship, hard-work and overall contribution. Zook is also an active member of the Caledonian Society in Miles City.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation