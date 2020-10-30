Zoss New SD Beef Industry Council Comm Manager

Riley Zoss



Zoss, who recently served Mitchell Technical College as their Agriculture and Construction Admissions representative, grew up near Letcher, SD on his family’s cattle operation and has been involved in the industry his entire life. A former 4-H member and volunteer, Zoss continues to serve on the South Dakota Summer Spotlight Committee where he volunteers his time to industry youth through the livestock show organization. His experience goes beyond the show ring as a livestock photographer and marketer which includes recent work with Focus Marketing Group. “We are excited to have Riley join our team,” said Suzy Geppert, Executive Director. “His passion for and experience in the industry will be a great asset as he understands the challenges producers face, and how to communicate with a new generation of both producers and consumers.” Please direct all future SDBIC media requests to Riley Zoss at rzoss@sdbeef.org or by calling 605-224-4722.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council