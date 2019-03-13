ZumBrunnen Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 9, 2019

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Lusk, WY

Auctioneer: Wes Tieman

Averages:

62 Angus bulls – $3,808

Recommended Stories For You

The decision to move the sale to the ranch really paid off for Jason and Shirley Zum Brunnen as this was probably the best sale to date for this up and coming Angus breeder. The bulls were very consistent throughout the entire sale and readily accepted by the large crowd of buyers on hand.

Top selling bull was lot 1, ZA Bronc 8616, a 3/18 son of Baldridge Bronc selling to Butch White, Lusk, WY for $6,000.

Lot 16, ZA Enigma G7803, a 9/17 son of VNAR Ten X 4004 sold to Lyle Rumsey, Wiggins, CO for $5,750.

Lot 7, ZA Valor 8291, a 2/18 son of PA Valor 201 sold to Bob Johnson, Lusk, WY for $5,400.

Lot 21, ZA Generation 8261, a 2/18 son of VAR Generation 2100 to Brent Kaufman, Yoder, CO for $5,250.

Lot 44, ZA Virtue 8324, a 3/18 son of Schaak Virtue 6090 sold to Bob Johnson, Lusk, WY for $5,250