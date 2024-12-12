ZumBrunnen Angus Fall Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 3, 2024



Location: Sale at the ranch, Lusk, WY



Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann



Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting



Averages:

17 — 15 Month Old Angus Bulls – $6,647

47 — Coming Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $7,012

52 — Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,220

17 Bred Cows – $3,747

17 Bred Heifers – $5,185

3 Embyros at $516

1 Heifer pregnancy at $5,000

7 Open Yearling heifers – $4,521





Who would have thought it would be 60 plus degrees in Lusk, Wyoming the first week of December. Jason and Shirley and the family were blessed with a beautiful fall day and a great crowd for their Annual Bull & Female Sale. This operation has made some great strides in the quality, uniformity and volume of cattle they offer in their annual sale.



This family is dedicated to the Angus breed and the youth of the community. Every year they donate a heifer to a luck youth from age of 6 to 17. It is great to see the commitment to youth in agriculture the ZumBrunnen family has.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 1, ZA Mercedes M276, Feb. 2024 son of Fua Baldridge Jumpstart J920 x Hoover No Doubt to Vicci Cattle Co., Gracemont, Oklahoma, for $17,000.



Lot 4, ZA Marble M242, Feb. 2024 son of Poss Deadwood x Connealy Combination 0188 to Vicci Cattle Co., Gracemont, Oklahoma, for $15,000.



Lot 30, ZA Logic L313, Apr. 2023 son of VAR Conclusion 0234 x Ferguson Trailblazer 239E to Stellpflug Cattle Co., Glenrock, Wyoming, for $13,000.



Lot 12, ZA Mentor M256, Feb. 2024 son of Poss Ratified x Hoover No Doubt to IVN Cattle Co., Newcastle, Wyoming, for $12,500.



Lot 54, ZA Logic L811, Sept. 2023 son of VAR Conclusion x DDB Rito New Day 122 to Stellpflug Cattle Co., Glenrock, Wyoming, for $10,000.



Top females:

Lot 129, ZA Isable L095, May 2023 daughter of Fua Baldridge Jumpstart j920 x Hoover No Doubt bred to Connealy Craftsman to Steve Peterson, West Point, Illinois, for $7,250.



Lot 135, ZA Rita L091, Apr. 2023 daughter of Baldridge Jordan x GAR Daylight bred to Pine View Red State to Bar ZS Angus, Dunning, Nebraska, for $7,000.



Lot 123, ZA Pratissa M001, Jan. 2024 daughter of Baldridge Incognito J852 x Baldridge Alternative E125 to Lynden Smith, Hay Springs, Nebraska, for $6,250.



Lot 130, ZA Blastoff L010, Jan. 2023 daughter of Fua Baldridge Jumpstart J920 x GAR Ashland bred to Pine View Red State to Buffalo Valley Ranch, Haigler, Nebraska, for $6,250.



Sale host Jason ZumBrunnen with auctioneer Wes Tiemann at the ZumBrunnen Angus sale a6505011372e-Jason

It was a beautiful day to be out looking at ZumBrunnen Angus bulls. a114c4019a8f-sale_pens

Hadley Brickman, Wheatland, Wyoming, was winner of the heifer at the ZumBrunnen Angus sale. 5478dec97b7c-Hadley