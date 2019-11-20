ZumBrunnen Angus Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 12, 2019

Location: At the Ranch, Lusk, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Wes Tieman

Averages:

79 Registered Angus Females – $1,950

47 Commercial Angus Bred Heifers – $1,302

16 Commercial Angus Bred Cows – $1,256

ZumBrunnen Angus along with guest consigners ELK Angus offered a powerhouse line up of females for sale November 12, 2019 at the ranch near Lusk, Wyoming. Buyers traveled from across the region for the opportunity to purchase cattle out of both reputation herds and were given plenty of time to evaluate the cattle and served an excellent lunch. Congratulations to both families on a great sale! Lot 4 at $10,000, ZA ELK BLACKCAP 9901, DOB 9/5/19, BALDRIDGE XPAND X743 x SCC BLACKCAP 6224-7127, sold to Lintz Heritage Angus, Crown Point, IN

Lot 1 at $8,000 for 1/2 interest, ZA CRP 3071 8903, DOB 9/4/18, BALDRIDGE COLONEL C251 x CHAIR ROCK PROPHET 3071, sold to Wall Street Cattle Co. Lebanon, MO

Lot 77 at $7,500, ELK GLORIA 7081-903G, DOB 2/3/19, MOGCK ENTICE x XLAR GLORIA 7081, sold to XL Angus, Casper, WY

Lot 2 at $5,000, ZA RRR SO RITA 9044, DOB 2/24/19, HOOVER NO DOUBT x RRR-7 OAKS RITA R0177, sold to Wall Street Cattle Co., Lebanon, MO