ZumBrunnen Angus “Practical Performance By Design” Annual Production Sale

Jason ZumBrunnen and daughter with the winner of the annual heifer drawing.
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Dec. 8, 2022

Location: ZumBrunnen Angus Ranch-Lusk, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann

Averages:
21 Coming Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $4,011
12 Yearling Bulls – $4,401
62 Angus Bull Calves – $3,955
14 Open Angus Heifer Calves – $4,6,476
23 Angus Bred Heifers – $10,880
1 Fall Pair – $20,000
5 Heifer Pregnancies – $3,450
28 Frozen Embryos – $800

Great day for a great family at the Annual ZumBrunnen Angus ‘Practical Performance By Design’ Production Sale held Dec. 8, 2022 at the Ranch outside of Lusk, Wyoming. Congratulations on a great sale!
Top Bred Cow:
Lot 103 at $175,000 was ZA Rita J119, DOB: 04/05/2021; SIRE: Poss Rawhide; Bred to EB Dutton. She sold to Lancaster Angus, Petersburg, TN.

Top Open Heifers:
Lot 126 at $29,000 was ZA CR Veronica J913, DOB: 09/11/2021; SIRE: HPCA Vercingetorix. She sold to Soaring Eagle Angus, Springfield, MO.

Lot 127 at $24,000 was ZA Isabel J911, DOB: 09/10/2021; SIRE: DB Iconic G95. She sold to Deniz Family Ranch, Cheyenne, WY.

Top Fall Pair:
Lot 145 at $20,000 was ZA Breeta 8072, DOB: 03/08/2018; SIRE: baldridge Xpand x743; Bull calf at side sired by Haynes Papa. The pair sold to Gilliland Livestock, Inc., Dixon, CA.

Top Bred Heifer:
Lot 108 at $10,000 was ZA Countess J074, DOB: 03/10/2021; SIRE: Baldridge Pappy; Bred to FUA Baldridge Jumpstart. She sold to B Gee Angus, Linwood, NE.

Top Bulls:
Lot 22 at $9,500 was ZA Kash is King K226, DOB: 02/05/2022; SIRE: EXAR Stock Fund 9097B; MGS: Koupals B&B Identity. He sold to Harding Ranch, Meridian, WY.

Lot 19 at $9,000 was ZA Jubilee J822, DOB: 09/02/2021; SIRE: Baldridge Alternative E125; MGS: Mill Brae Identified 4031. He sold to Booth’s Cherry Creek Ranch, Veteran, WY.

Lot 9 at $8,000 was ZA Kash is King K222, DOB: 02/04/2022; SIRE: EXAR Stock Fund 9097B; MGS: G A R 100X. He sold to Harding Ranch, Meridian, WY.

