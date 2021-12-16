ZumBrunnen Angus Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Dec. 14, 2021

Location: At the ranch, Lusk, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Wes Tieman

Averages:

83 Angus Bulls – $4,734

11 Open Angus Heifers Calves – $4,795

32 Frozen Embryos – $986

4 Heifer Pregnancies – $6,000

What a great day for the entire ZumBrunnen Family and the crew. The Angus bulls and females went to many new and repeat buyers.

Mason Smith won an Angus heifer from Zumbrunnen Angus. The heifer giveaway at the end of the sale gathered a large group of kids!

Lot 13 at $13,000, ZA Jonah J401, Dob 1-24-2021, Reg 20158604, Exar Stock Fund 9097b x HCC Emblynette 9026, sold to Harding Ranch Meridian, WY.

Lot 1 at $8,000, ZA Jericho J239, Dob 2-26-2021, Reg 20050500, Baldridge Pappy x ZA Allie Day 83084, sold to Malek Angus, Highwood, MT.

Lot 32 at $7,000, CWDR Entice Dean J21, Dob 2-18-2021, Reg 201102156., Mogck Entice x ZA Gene Cap 87029, Kirk and Emily Semroska, Harrison, NE.

Lot 17 at $6,500, ZA Jubilee J340, Dob 4-1-2021 Reg 200505268, Baldridge Alternative E125 x ZA Princess 8002, sold to John Tidyman, Newcastle, WY.

Top selling heifer

Lot 116 at $15,000, ZA Breeta Jo71, Dob 3-8-2021, Reg 20075663, SS Enforcer E812, sold to Iron Creek Cattle Company, Dubuque, IA.

Mason Smith was the winner of the heifer.

