We publish Obituaries as a free service to our readers. Submit an obituary here.
Obituary for Vernie Nussbaum: 1929-2020
Vernie Mae Nussbaum, 90, Sundance, Wyoming, died peacefully on Sunday the 26th of January at Weston County Manor in Newcastle Wyoming. Vernie was born July 28, 1929 at the ranch at Inyan Kara Mountain, in...
Obituary for Ruby Pearl Ochsner: 1935-2020
Ruby was born April 21, 1935 to Louis Sr and Pearl Arnold. She was raised in Hawk Springs, Wyoming where she attended all twelve years of school. After graduation Ruby attended nursing school in Denver,...
Obituary for Michael Dean Welker: 1959-2020
On Sunday, January 12, 2020, Mike Welker, passed away at the age of 60 at his home south of Kilgore, Nebraska. Mike was born on September 12, 1959, in Valentine, Nebraska, to Dean and Eldine...
Obituary for Mary Jorensen: 1946-2020
Mary Jorensen, 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home in rural Sturgis. There is comfort in knowing she went to be with her heavenly Lord. Mary was...
Obituary for Dorothy Elizabeth (Clapp) King: 1922 – 2020
Dorothy Elizabeth (Clapp) King, 97, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Westview Health Care Center. She was born June 18, 1922, in Fargo, North Dakota to Edwin &and Jean Clapp. She was...
Obituary for Lee Lopez
Lee Lopez Albert Lee Lopez was born January 18, 1939, in Eagle Butte, SD, to Luvisa (Pelter) Lopez and Albert Lopez. Lee, age 80, longtime Meadow, SD, area rancher, was the youngest of four children,...
Obituary for Arthur “Art” DeGrand
Arthur “Art” DeGrand Funeral services for Arthur “Art” DeGrand, 64, of Baker, will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Longfellow School Gymnasium, Baker, MT. Visitation for Art will take place from 4:00 p.m....
Obituary for George W. Blair: 1921-2020
George W. Blair, longtime Sturgis area rancher and former state legislator, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born in Sturgis on August 24, 1921, to Harry and Elizabeth (Johnson) Blair and grew up...
Obituary for Jim Barta: 1942-2019
Jim Barta (he would be mad if we put James Raymond Barta), age 77, of Fremont, Nebraska, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep Dec. 20, 2019. He was greatly loved by his family, his...
Obituary for John McKay: 1941-2019
John McKay was born August 29, 1941, in Pierre, South Dakota, to A.D. (Archie) and Lydia McKay. In 1944, after two years of living in Ft. Pierre with his parents, they moved to Philip, South...
Obituary for Johnny August Mays: 1922-2019
Johnny August Mays, age 97, of Scottsbluff, formerly of Ogallala, passed away, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Johnny was born August 7, 1922 to John and Alma (Mietchen)...
Don Dreiske: 1944-2019
Don G. Dreiske, age 75, of Belle Fourche, South Dakota died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Don was born May 17, 1944 in...
Neil Collins: 1937-2019
Neil Collins was born on November 22, 1937, in Faith, SD, to Elmer Fred and Mildred (Babcock) Collins. In his younger years, the family moved from Faith to Newcastle, then Sturgis and Whitewood, finally settling...
Obituary for Kimmi Lewis: 1957-2019
A funeral service for Colorado State House Representative Kimmi Clark Lewis will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish in La Junta, Colorado, with a...
Obituary for Brian Curtis: 1980-2019
Brian Curtis 1980-2019 Brian Curtis 39 of Belle Fourche passed away unexpectedly December 2, 2019 at his home in Belle Fourche. Brian was born March 3, 1980 to Randy and Billie (Barnes) Curtis at Rapid...
Obituary for Ronald Lewis Miller: 1928-2019
Ronald was born November 8, 1928, to Arnt and Cora Miller at home at Cedar Canyon. He attended school at rural schools in the area and jokingly tells about starting high school at Newell three...
Obituary for Sharon McNamara Gjermundson: 1939-2019
Born an Irish belle on July 18, 1939, Sharon Colleen (McNamara) Gjermundson was a daughter of Jerome and Pearl (Schmidtke) McNamara, Watford City, ND. At age 7, Sharon moved with her parents and older sisters...
Obituary for Francis “Keith” McDonald: 1927-2019
Francis “Keith” McDonald, 92, of Aladdin, Wyoming died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Ft. Meade Veterans Hospital. Keith was born January 6, 1927 in Fruitdale, South Dakota to Francis James and Viola I. (Michelson)...
Obituary for Melvin Lee Snook: 1956-2019
Melvin Lee Snook, age 63, passed away on November 11, 2019 on his ranch near Hulett, WY. A funeral service will be held at the Greater Hulett Community Building at 10:30 am on Saturday, November...