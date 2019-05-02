We publish Obituaries as a free service to our readers. Submit an obituary here.
George “Doug” Johnson: 1936-2019
George Douglas “Doug” Johnson, 83 of Belle Fourche, SD passed away at the South Dakota Human Services Center in Yankton, SD after a ten-year long battle with dementia. The third of eight girls and two...
Obituary: Daniel “Dan” Bruns
Daniel “Dan” Bruns 1950-2019 Daniel “Dan” Bruns, age 68, of Madison, joined his loved ones on April 7, 2019 at the Madison Regional Health System after fighting a courageous 2 ½ year battle with pancreatic...
Linda A. Stoddard: 1943-2019
Linda A. “Wink” Stoddard, age 75, of Norris, died Easter morning, April 21, 2019, at the Kadoka Nursing Home, after fighting a courageous 9-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and the last three years with Lewy...
Darin Dale Noyce: 1963 – 2019
Darin Dale Noyce, of Aladdin, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly April 15th, 2019 in Riverton, Wyoming. He was born on June 9th, 1963 in Belle Fourche, SD to David and Judy Noyce. Darin was lovingly raised...
Lenora “Norie” Jane Bloom: 1939-2019
Lenora “Norie” Jane Bloom was born to Bud and Lucyle (Kelly) Bloom on May 11, 1939 in Quinn, South Dakota. She was a beloved little sister to her brother Jim. She grew up on the...
William “Bill” E. Hollister: 1930-2019
William “Bill” E. Hollister was born May 6, 1930, to Edward and Lucille (Chambers) Hollister in Hot Springs, SD. He graduated from high school in 1948 from Newell, SD. He was in the United States...
Larry Joe Ruland: 1939-2019
Larry Joe Ruland was born to Henry and Helen (Ballard) Ruland on April 5, 1939 in Pinedale, Wyoming. He was a beloved brother to Mary Ann, John, Rita and Hank. Larry’s love for horses blossomed...
Dayton Hyde: 1925-2019
Dayton Hyde’s journey began March 25, 1925 in Marquette, Michigan where, at the age of 13, he ran away to join his uncle on his Oregon cattle ranch, Yamsi. Dayton was drawn to Yamsi after...
Shirley “Rene” LaBree: 1947-2019
Shirley Laureen (Rene) Frye LaBree passed away on March 8, 2019 at Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City, Montana, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Rene was born in Baker, MT, on January 12, 1947,...
Ralph Keffeler: 1937-2019
Ralph David Keffeler was born in Sturgis, SD, on Jan. 22, 1937, to John and Mary (Grubl) Keffeler. He attended school through 8th grade at the Lower Alkali School. Later, he worked hard, studying down...
Betty Littau: 1928-2019
Betty Littau, 90, of Winner, SD passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care Facility in Winner, SD. Betty Lenore Littau was born Dec. 21, 1928 south of Carter, South...
Jerrold Gliko: 1943-2019
Little Belt native and Belt area resident, Jerry Gliko, 75, passed away quietly at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, February 10, 2019 from complications of Emphysema and COPD. Born in Great Falls, Montana on...
Robert Gene Burke: 1951-2019
Robert Gene Burke was born January 31, 1951 and passed away at home on February 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to William and Harriet (Alexander) Burke,...
Karen Sue Bryan: 1955-2019
Karen Sue Bryan, born January 1, 1955, died unexpectedly January 25, 2019. She was born in Belle Fourche, SD, to Dorwin and Hope Weiss. She was the third of four siblings. She graduated nursing school...
Obituary: Garnet Gaaskjolen
Garnet Gaaskjolen 1924-2019 Garnet passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemmon, SD. Garnet (Carmichael) Gaaskjolen was born in Beulah, ND on August 13, 1924 to James and...
Traven Harold Bies: 2003-2018
On February 12, 2003, Traven Harold Bies was welcomed into the world by his parents, Travis and Deanna, and 4 older sisters: Karli, Hailey, Madison, and Jayden. Their family was finally complete with a wild,...
Theodore Herbert “Ted” Hirsch: 1921-2019
On Christmas Eve, December 24, 2018, Theodore Herbert “Ted” Hirsch joined his beloved wife, Ruthie, in heaven. Christmas Eve was their most joyful holiday to the very end of this life. During the time after...
Barry Rice: 1953-2018
Long time Madison Valley rancher, Barry Rice, owner of Rice Ranches Inc., passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 unexpectedly from a heart attack. Barry was on the ranch, loading cattle and doing what he...
Barbara King Marcy: 1927 – 2018
Lincoln Nebraska (formerly Chadron and Hay Springs) Barbara Ruth King Marcy was born April 9, 1927 in Amherst, Nebraska, one of five children, and the only daughter, of George and Myrtle (Harris) King. Barbara passed...
Quinn ‘Twinkles’ Marie Kougl: 2015-2018
Quinn ‘Twinkles’ Marie Kougl, age 3, was born on Nov. 11, 2015 to her loving parents William and Justine, and her amazing big sister Nora and big brother Cody. As she would want it with...