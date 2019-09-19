Obituary for Lawrence Charles Giacometto: 1945-2019

On the evening of September 12, 2019 Lawrence Charles Giacometto passed away at his ranch, in the house, because of a heart condition. Lawrence was 74 years old.

Lawrence was born in Broadus, Montana on March 20, 1945. He was the second son of Catherine Mary Teresa Trucano and John Charles Giacometto.

Lawrence grew up on the family ranch as a child attending local schools on Bell Creek and Wright creek and he went to high school in Broadus.

He worked at the Ford garage in Broadus during high school and eventually left for a short time working in Nebraska for Peter Kewitt Construction with Silvano Morella, they would travel home on the weekends and this is when he met Janet Elizabeth Traub.

Lawrence came back to work on the ranch on Bell Creek in 1964.

On September 5, 1964 Lawrence married Janet Elizabeth Traub and they had two children, Ronald Francis Giacometto and John Charles Giacometto and later would serve as legal guardians for Ellen Ruth and Frances “Fran” Ruth.

Lawrence spent time working on the drilling rigs during the Bell Creek boom and the ranch in 1965. Lawrence moved from the home place on Bell Creek down to the Winland place in the spring of 1970 where he lived out his years ranching.

On April 10, 1968 Lawrence completed his solo flight while taking flying lessons with Darrel Blomberg and received his private pilot certification on July 11, 1968. Flying was a big part of his life, he continued to get his instrument rating in 1982 and his multi engine and commercial pilot rating from M.H. Bellew in 1984. He purchased a Cessna 340 twin engine airplane and enjoyed his time flying Slug Mills as well as other rodeo participants around the country to rodeos. One of his trips in the twin engine was flying Slug, Poppy, Darlynn, Charlee, and Jane to Tennessee where Slug and Charlee did a wild boar hunt while everyone else went to Dollywood and Gatlinburg site seeing.

Lawrence was very mechanically inclined and could engineer and build just about anything you could imagine. In high school he loved tinkering on cars and hot rodding them around. He may have had a time or two that his driving habits in these hopped up cars produced some pretty good stories. It wasn’t just cars that Lawrence was handy at. He was pretty good with electrical work too and did a lot of the rewiring in the buildings in Boyes. He also took great pride in building his own log house on the ranch. This was a project he started in 1982 and was not finished and move in ready until 1991 doing most of the work himself. Another accomplishment he was proud of was serving the community of Belle Creek by being on the Belle Creek School Board for several years.

Betty Inskip came into Lawrence’s life in 2003 and they enjoyed their time together traveling to Cancun, Mexico and fishing trips to Fort Peck. Betty was beside his side for the last 16 years of his life and was with him at his passing.

Lawrence was preceded in death by: John Giacometto (father), Catherine Trucano (mother), Louis Giacometto (brother), Ron Giacometto (son) and Rowdy (cat) his faithful friend.

Lawrence is survived by: brother Robert Giacometto (Mary), nieces & nephews Jennifer Giacometto (Randall), James Giacometto, Tom Giacometto (Donna), Roxy Killens (Ira), Tammy Rismon (Todd), son John Giacometto (Cindy), grandchildren Andrew Giacometto (Michelle), Allison Giacometto, Kyle Giacometto, Ryley Giacometto, Dillon Giacometto, Ellen Shaver and children Kristal Shaver, Amy Shaver, Fran McCoy (Jim) and children Trent Mahaffy, Jenna Bush (Dustin) and daughter Aria Bush, Lyman Mahaffy and daughter Eliora Mahaffy, Significant other Betty Inskip, and her children Frankie Schoonover (Abbie), Priscilla McDowell (Bob), Jacklyn Bright (Thomas), Billy Jack Schoonover (Sammy).

Visitation was Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Broadus. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Bible Church in Broadus. Interment will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.stevensonandsons.com.

Should friends desire, memorials and donations can be sent to St. Jude’s Foundation.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the Powder River County first responders. Your dedication and commitment to the community is greatly appreciated.