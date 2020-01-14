Obituary for Lee Lopez

Funeral services for Lee Lopez, age 80, longtime Meadow, SD, area rancher will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the New Hope Worship Center in Lemmon, SD. Pastor Jess Harkins will officiate with burial to be at a later date in the Timber Lake Cemetery. Military Honors will be afforded by the Brattvet-Green American Legion Post #66.

Lee passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemmon, SD.

He is survived by six sons, Ted Lopez, Bullhead, SD, Luke (Dianna) Lopez, Mobridge, SD, Dave Lopez, McIntosh, SD, Matt Lopez, Meadow, SD, Joe (Tera) Lopez, Wessington Springs, SD and John Lopez, Lemmon, SD; three daughters, Lisa (Stuart) Schmidt, Keldron, SD, Noelle (Randy) Benson, Morristown, SD, and Anne (Brice) Roghair, Isabel, SD; one sister, Annabelle (Sam) Mortenson, Little Eagle, SD; 23 grandchildren, Teddy Strongheart, Tottie Hotchkiss, Chuck Schmidt, Sarah Lopez, Sophia Lopez, Kaitlyn Duncan, Whitney Olson, Rowdy Benson, Tristan Lopez, Jessica Lopez, Alexis Lopez, Joseph, Evan, Ruthie, Cheri, Elijah, Trusty, Daniel, Quest Lopez, Savanna, Maria, Kate, Rope Roghair; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces nephews and friends.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Carl Kaiser and one sister, Effie Hunt.

A family service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the New Hope Worship Center in Lemmon, SD.