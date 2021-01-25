Baxter Black: Marginal Quotes

-“As long as you’ve got good elimination, you’ve got it made.” Uncle Leonard

¨”If a man can’t drive in a bar ditch, he’s got no business on the highway.” Tink

¨”When asked how she got to be president, Anita replied, ‘I missed the meeting’.”

¨”You can’t used too much tape.” Dr. Allen

¨Tom Hall says, “I enjoy all company. Some when they arrive, some when they leave.”

¨”A true friend will tell you if yer hat’s on backwards.” Calvin

¨”I’d rather be at the head of the ditch with a shovel than at the bottom with a decree.” Tom on irrigation rights

¨”If they won’t come, you can’t stop’em.” Jim B.

¨”He’s stooping to new heights.” Sandy

¨”His eyes are so squinty they could blindfold him with dental floss.” Buck

¨”They teach chickens to lay eggs by walkin’ back n’ forth in front of them with a hatchet humming, ‘Um, um, good, um, um, good…'” Doug

¨”The right to be heard does not include the right to be taken seriously.” Hubert H.

¨”If you wanna put out a fire, start yer own!” Hoot

¨”Cowboys walk in parts.” Peter

¨”You have to know Mr. Dewey well in order to dislike him.” Margaret T.

¨”Bank examiners come in after the battle and shoot the wounded.” Boyd

¨”Horse shoein’s not so hard. It’s just the dread of doing it.” Carl

¨”His sleeping bag smelled like they drove geese into it and beat them to death.” Oly K.

¨”You are what you eat”… but I say, “You are where you walk.”

¨”It’s been a month of Mondays!” Sheryl

¨”I don’t deserve this award, but I’ve got sinus and I don’t deserve it either.” Ace R.

¨”Sometimes you have no choice, so take it!”

¨On fund-raising, “Don’t put all your hands in one pocket.”

¨”If yer smart you’ll always believe in Santa Claus.” Judy

¨”Sure you can sell out when things are good. But then what will you do?” – John

– “Of course your waffle is tough, you ate the potholder.”