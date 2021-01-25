Baxter Black: Marginal Quotes
-“As long as you’ve got good elimination, you’ve got it made.” Uncle Leonard
¨”If a man can’t drive in a bar ditch, he’s got no business on the highway.” Tink
¨”When asked how she got to be president, Anita replied, ‘I missed the meeting’.”
¨”You can’t used too much tape.” Dr. Allen
¨Tom Hall says, “I enjoy all company. Some when they arrive, some when they leave.”
¨”A true friend will tell you if yer hat’s on backwards.” Calvin
¨”I’d rather be at the head of the ditch with a shovel than at the bottom with a decree.” Tom on irrigation rights
¨”If they won’t come, you can’t stop’em.” Jim B.
¨”He’s stooping to new heights.” Sandy
¨”His eyes are so squinty they could blindfold him with dental floss.” Buck
¨”They teach chickens to lay eggs by walkin’ back n’ forth in front of them with a hatchet humming, ‘Um, um, good, um, um, good…'” Doug
¨”The right to be heard does not include the right to be taken seriously.” Hubert H.
¨”If you wanna put out a fire, start yer own!” Hoot
¨”Cowboys walk in parts.” Peter
¨”You have to know Mr. Dewey well in order to dislike him.” Margaret T.
¨”Bank examiners come in after the battle and shoot the wounded.” Boyd
¨”Horse shoein’s not so hard. It’s just the dread of doing it.” Carl
¨”His sleeping bag smelled like they drove geese into it and beat them to death.” Oly K.
¨”You are what you eat”… but I say, “You are where you walk.”
¨”It’s been a month of Mondays!” Sheryl
¨”I don’t deserve this award, but I’ve got sinus and I don’t deserve it either.” Ace R.
¨”Sometimes you have no choice, so take it!”
¨On fund-raising, “Don’t put all your hands in one pocket.”
¨”If yer smart you’ll always believe in Santa Claus.” Judy
¨”Sure you can sell out when things are good. But then what will you do?” – John
– “Of course your waffle is tough, you ate the potholder.”
